A young man has shared his surprise after discovering his mother’s university school fees receipt from 1994

The receipt showed what his mother paid while studying at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, years ago

His comparison between past education costs and present-day realities has sparked reactions on social media

A young Nigerian man has generated conversations online after sharing an old school fees receipt belonging to his mother, revealing how much she paid during her university days in the 1990s.

The man said he discovered the receipt while visiting his village and was surprised by the amount stated on the document.

A young man shared an old university receipt belonging to his mother from 1994. Photo credit: RoyalJoelX/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, the receipt showed what his mother paid as school fees in 1994 while studying at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Sharing the discovery in a video posted online, he expressed amazement at how education costs have changed over the years and compared the figure to present-day prices in Nigeria.

He noted that the amount paid decades ago would hold very little purchasing value in today’s economy.

Beyond reacting to the school fees amount, the young man also reflected on changing economic realities and employment opportunities over time.

He observed that earlier generations often transitioned into employment more easily after completing university education, while many graduates today face tougher labour market conditions.

The post quickly gained attention online, with social media users discussing rising education costs, inflation, and broader economic changes over the years.

Others also shared memories and experiences relating to older university fees and how living expenses have evolved.

The video has added to ongoing online discussions about changing financial realities and the differences between previous generations and present-day experiences in education and employment.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh