Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Nigerian Man Shares Old University Receipt Showing What His Mother Paid in School Fees in 1994
People

Nigerian Man Shares Old University Receipt Showing What His Mother Paid in School Fees in 1994

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young man has shared his surprise after discovering his mother’s university school fees receipt from 1994
  • The receipt showed what his mother paid while studying at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, years ago
  • His comparison between past education costs and present-day realities has sparked reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A young Nigerian man has generated conversations online after sharing an old school fees receipt belonging to his mother, revealing how much she paid during her university days in the 1990s.

The man said he discovered the receipt while visiting his village and was surprised by the amount stated on the document.

University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Nigeria Education, School Fees, University Education, Inflation, Cost of Living, Social Media Reaction, Viral Video, Student Life, Higher Education, Nigeria Economy, Throwback Story, Youth Conversation, Education News
A young man shared an old university receipt belonging to his mother from 1994. Photo credit: RoyalJoelX/TikTok
Source: TikTok

According to him, the receipt showed what his mother paid as school fees in 1994 while studying at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Sharing the discovery in a video posted online, he expressed amazement at how education costs have changed over the years and compared the figure to present-day prices in Nigeria.

Read also

"Inside the soft life": Lady shares what it really looks like to cook for a wealthy CEO

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He noted that the amount paid decades ago would hold very little purchasing value in today’s economy.

Beyond reacting to the school fees amount, the young man also reflected on changing economic realities and employment opportunities over time.

He observed that earlier generations often transitioned into employment more easily after completing university education, while many graduates today face tougher labour market conditions.

The post quickly gained attention online, with social media users discussing rising education costs, inflation, and broader economic changes over the years.

Others also shared memories and experiences relating to older university fees and how living expenses have evolved.

The video has added to ongoing online discussions about changing financial realities and the differences between previous generations and present-day experiences in education and employment.

Watch the TikTok video here:

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Yaytseslav Billy bob thornton Semenyo Lil tjay offset