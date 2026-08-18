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Captain Smart Recounts Alleged Bribery Attempt By NPP: “They Offered Me A Bag Full Of Money”
Politics

Captain Smart Recounts Alleged Bribery Attempt By NPP: “They Offered Me A Bag Full Of Money”

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • Captain Smart, now contesting the Gomoa West parliamentary seat, made the claims while addressing constituents in a video posted on X on August 17, 2026
  • The media personality-turned-politician said NPP leaders were unhappy with his persistent criticism of their administration during their time in power
  • Captain Smart also alleged that officials attempted to bribe him with a bag of cash during one of the arrests to stop him from speaking against the NPP

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Ghanaian broadcaster-turned-politician Blessed Godsbrain Smart, widely known as Captain Smart, has claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had him arrested 39 times over two years because of his public support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The allegations emerged in a video posted on X on August 17, 2026, in which Captain Smart addressed constituents as part of his campaign for the Gomoa West parliamentary seat.

Captain Smart Recounts Alleged Bribery Attempt By NPP: “They Offered Me A Bag Full Of Money”
Captain Smart Recounts Alleged Bribery Attempt By NPP: “They Offered Me A Bag Full Of Money”
Source: Facebook

Captain Smart stated that his repeated arrests were a direct consequence of his sustained criticism of the then-ruling NPP administration and his vocal backing of the NDC.

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He challenged any broadcaster in Ghana to claim they had done more for the NDC than he had, citing the number of times he was detained as evidence of that commitment.

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"I have always said that politics should not be an antagonistic game. You need people who can help. Which presenter in Ghana can say he or she supported the NDC more than I did? I was arrested 39 times because of the NDC," he said.

Beyond the arrests, Captain Smart levelled a more serious allegation, claiming that during one of his detentions, he was taken to a facility and presented with a Ghana Must Go bag containing a large sum of cash. He said the offer was conditional on him ceasing his criticism of the NPP government, and that he rejected it outright.

He named NPP figure Sammy Awuku as someone who could corroborate part of his account.

"The day I was taken to the NIB, they offered me a bag full of money. They took me to a place called EFCC and when I got there, they showed me a Ghana Must Go bag filled with cash. They told me that if I stopped speaking against them, the money would be mine. Sammy Awuku can bear witness to this. One thing about me is that I am fair. If my party is wrong, I will tell them. In the same way, I will also speak against the NPP when they are wrong," he added.

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Captain Smart previously resigned from Media General live on television before transitioning into politics. He is now seeking to represent the Gomoa West constituency in parliament.

Captain Smart announces official exit from Onua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Smart ended his radio career to pursue a political future, stepping down from his role as host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV.

The departure was confirmed on-air, with video footage of his live resignation circulating online and generating significant attention across social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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