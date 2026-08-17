Ghana and Russia signed a Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports during a three-day official visit to Moscow

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the agreement as 'historic', marking a first since formal relations were established in 1958

Both countries have agreed to continue negotiations on expanded visa privileges for other categories of travellers

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Ghana and Russia have signed their first-ever Visa Waiver Agreement covering holders of diplomatic and service passports, in a development that signals a new phase in bilateral ties between the two nations.

The agreement was concluded during a three-day official visit to Russia by Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who travelled to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa announced the signing in a Facebook post on Monday, 17 August 2026, calling it a landmark moment in the two countries' diplomatic history.

"On my first day of this important official visit, we signed a historic Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports," the minister wrote.

He further noted that the agreement represents the first of its kind since Ghana and Russia formalised their bilateral relationship in 1958, spanning nearly seven decades of diplomatic ties without such an arrangement in place.

The waiver is expected to ease movement for Ghanaian and Russian officials travelling on diplomatic and service passports, removing bureaucratic barriers that previously applied to this category of travellers.

Beyond the agreement already concluded, Ablakwa indicated that the two governments intend to pursue further negotiations aimed at broadening visa privileges to include other categories of travellers. Both sides have identified trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges as priority areas that would benefit from improved access.

US lists countries eligible for visa-free travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US listed countries eligible for visa-free travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days as part of its Visa Waiver Programme.

The absence of any African countries on this list has raised significant concerns amid ongoing discussions around US travel policies and their impact on the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh