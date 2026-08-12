Norway has launched a dedicated jobs portal listing over 5,000 positions available to applicants from around the world

The platform, run through Norway's national job and welfare service, allows users to browse roles, apply directly, and explore relocation options

English-language listings on the portal lower the entry barrier for job seekers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and other African countries

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Norway has launched an official jobs portal giving foreign nationals direct access to thousands of employment opportunities across the country, making it one of the latest governments to create a structured digital pathway for international workers.

The platform is operated through Norway's national job and welfare service and currently lists more than 5,000 positions open to applicants from outside the country.

Norway's new jobs portal offers over 5,000 positions for foreign applicants, particularly benefiting African job seekers with English listings and direct employer access. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Vacancies span multiple sectors, and the site is built to allow users to search for roles, apply directly to employers, and explore what relocating to Norway for work would involve.

How Norway's jobs portal works

Listings on the platform are available in English, removing a significant obstacle for non-Norwegian speakers who might otherwise struggle to navigate a government-run employment service. Job seekers can filter available roles, identify positions suited to their qualifications or experience, and submit applications without going through third-party recruitment agencies or relying on embassy intermediaries.

The website can be accessed at arbeidsplassen.nav.no, where applicants can use language filters to bring up English-language vacancies specifically.

Norway joins a group of countries that have introduced government-backed international recruitment channels in recent years.

Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates are among those that have previously built similar digital portals aimed at drawing skilled workers from abroad.

What the portal means for African job seekers

For Africans weighing up the prospect of working abroad, the portal offers a concrete and official starting point.

The availability of English-language listings makes the platform particularly accessible to applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and other African countries where English is the primary language of instruction and professional communication.

Norway's reputation as a destination for international workers is grounded in practical factors: competitive salaries, strong statutory protections for employees, and a high standard of living.

For qualified candidates in sectors where demand outpaces domestic supply, the country presents a realistic option rather than a distant aspiration.

The launch of the portal means that prospective applicants can now engage directly with Norwegian employers through an official, government-affiliated channel, bypassing the uncertainties that often accompany international job searches.

Norway relaunches one-year Holiday Visa Program

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Norwegian government has officially relaunched its popular Working Holiday Visa program.

The special immigration pathway offers eligible citizens the opportunity to legally live, explore, and work in the Scandinavian nation for up to one year.

It enables foreigners to experience the country's exquisite landscapes while taking up short-term employment to help fund their living expenses.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh