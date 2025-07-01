The Ghanaian community in the Bronx, USA, is in mourning following the death of popular chef Big Mo

A renowned US-based Ghanaian chef and grill restaurant owner, Chef Big Mo, has sadly passed away.

Popular US-based Ghanaian chef and restaurant owner Chef Big Mo dies, and celebrities mourn. Photo source: @osu_r.e_grill

The popular chef's untimely passing was confirmed on Instagram by renowned Ghanaian blogger Phylx Entertainment and veteran musician Prince Bright, who paid tribute to him and honoured his memory.

The late chef was the owner of the popular New York-based restaurant Osu RE Grill, located at 1344 E Gunhill Road in the Bronx, which offers African and Caribbean cuisine to the Ghanaian community living in the city.

The restaurant is a popular hotspot for many Ghanaians, including prominent personalities who regularly travel to the US for their personal businesses and relaxation.

The actual cause and time of the Osu RE Grill owner's passing are still unknown. However, the former Buk Bak music group member, Prince Bright, confirmed that a one-week candlelight vigil would be held at the late Chef Big Mo's restaurant on Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 7 to 9 pm.

The late Chef Big Mo with Hollywood actor Derek Luke and fans on the street. Photo source: @osu_r.e_grill

The veteran musician called on the late restaurant owner's loved ones to attend the vigil to remember the deceased and commiserate with his family.

In an emotional social media post, he wrote:

"CHEF BIG MO! Your name will be mentioned in the Book of Days! Calling on all loved ones to come, let's celebrate the life of a King."

The news of Chef Big Mo's passing triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians, including renowned celebrities like comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Kumawood actor Bernard Aduse Poku, and blogger Ameyaw Kissi Debrah.

The social media posts announcing Chef Big Mo's demise are below:

Ghanaians mourn Chef Big Mo's untimely passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

iamphylxgh_ commented:

"Chef Big Mo, a Popular New York-based Ghanaian Chef and owner of Osu RE Grill in Bronx, has passed away! He was a great man with a big heart! May his gentle soul rest in peace!"

queenafiaschwarzenegger commented:

"Ohhhhh Jesus, whaaat?"

bernardadusepoku said:

"Oh!"

ameyaw112 wrote:

"Terrible 😞."

mrghana said:

"Major loss for the community in NY. RIP Big Mo."

slashgavin wrote:

"I just saw him over the weekend. Jesus Christ 😢😢😢."

princybright commented:

"😭😭💔 I’m hurting, bro! Oh, Mo!! 🙏🏼🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🙏🏼May the ALMIGHTY grant you safe passage to eternity. Love you always."

