The FBI published a recruitment video on its social media pages on Monday, August 17, 2026, inviting professionals worldwide to apply

Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock announced that the bureau employs nearly 13,000 Special Agents drawn from diverse careers and fields

The FBI confirmed that prior law enforcement experience is not required for individuals looking to become special agents

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The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a fresh recruitment campaign, calling on professionals from across the globe to consider a career as a Special Agent.

The FBI, under President Donald Trump's administration, launches a global recruitment drive, seeking agents from the US and other countries. Photo source: Andrew Leyden, Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video published on the FBI's official Instagram page on Monday, August 17, 2026, Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Dallas Field Office, delivered the appeal directly to camera, outlining what the bureau is looking for and why it needs new talent now.

What the FBI is looking for

Rothrock confirmed that the law enforcement agency currently employs nearly 13,000 Special Agents and is actively seeking more, with interested individuals advised to apply via the FBI job website.

He emphasised that applicants do not need a background in law enforcement to qualify, noting that the bureau draws from a wide range of professions, including computer scientists, teachers, engineers, pilots, and athletes.

"We are looking for dedicated professionals to enforce the rule of law, uphold the Constitution, and keep our communities safe," Rothrock said in the video.

Rothrock described the role as both exciting and consequential, with agents handling cases that span gang violence, illicit substance smuggling, espionage, and terrorism.

"The threats our nation faces are complex, and we need help to investigate them, at home and around the world," he added.

The FBI's recruitment exercise comes amid the agency's intensified crackdown on criminal gangs within America and abroad.

Since 2025, a couple of Ghanaians and other alleged fraudsters, including socialite Abu Trica, Dada Joe Remix, Kofi Boat and others, have been arrested by local law enforcement agencies in partnership with the FBI and have been extradited to face trial in the US.

FBI special agent requirements

Beyond professional background, the FBI outlines specific criteria for prospective Special Agents.

Applicants must be United States citizens or nationals, between 23 and 36 years of age at the time of appointment, and hold a four-year degree from an accredited university or college.

Candidates must also possess a valid driver's licence and be available for assignment anywhere in the FBI's jurisdiction.

Physical fitness standards are mandatory, as is the ability to pass a thorough background investigation, which includes a polygraph examination, medical evaluation, and drug screening.

All Special Agents must complete 20 weeks of training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, before being deployed to a field office.

The bureau places particular value on candidates with critical skills in areas such as cybersecurity, accounting, science and engineering, law, and foreign languages.

The Instagram video detailing the FBI's recruitment exercise is below:

US Embassy in Ghana announces job openings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the US Embassy in Ghana's job openings announcement for communications professionals, including positions for a Press and Media Specialist and a Press and Media Coordinator.

With competitive salaries reaching up to GHS¢468,225 per year, these roles presented an exciting opportunity to blend diplomacy with journalism in an influential media landscape.

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Source: YEN.com.gh