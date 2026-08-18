Derran 'Derry' Brownson, keyboardist and founding member of British band EMF, has died at 55

EMF announced Brownson's passing on Friday, August 14, in an emotional post, though no cause of death was given

Brownson had revealed a brain tumour diagnosis to BBC News a year before his death, and had recently reunited with his bandmates onstage

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Derran "Derry" Brownson, the keyboardist who helped build British alternative rock band EMF from the ground up, has died at the age of 55.

Derry Brownson, EMF Keyboardist and Founding Member, Dies Aged 55

Source: Instagram

EMF broke the news of Brownson's passing on Friday, August 14, in a deeply personal message shared on social media. The band did not disclose a cause of death.

"Late last night, we started to hear the news that we have lost our Brother in Arms Derran Brownson," the band wrote. "We are devastated. The only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us onstage a couple times just a few short months back."

That reunion appearance, at a hometown show in Cinderford, England, in July 2025, now carries an added weight for everyone who witnessed it.

The news of his passing arrives roughly a year after Brownson opened up to BBC News about being diagnosed with a brain tumour. He had kept performing and connecting with his bandmates in the time since, making those recent shared stage moments all the more significant.

EMF's rise and Derry Brownson's legacy

Brownson was part of the original EMF lineup that formed in 1989, joining bass guitarist Zac Foley, drummer Marc Decloedt, DJ Milf, guitarist Ian Dench and singer James Atkin under the full name Epsom Mad Funkers. Before linking up with EMF, he had founded the band Flowerdrum.xcx

The group's breakthrough came with their debut single "Unbelievable," an indie dance track that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and shifted half a million copies. Their debut album, "Schubert Dip", followed in May 1991, peaking at number three in the UK and producing the top 10 rock hit "I Believe."

EMF went on to release two further albums, "Stigma" in 1992 and "Cha Cha Cha" in 1995, before the band split in 1997. After the breakup, Brownson channelled his energy into an alternative rock trio called LK, while also reuniting with his EMF bandmates on several occasions across the years.

Below is the Instagram post announcing Derry Brownson's death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh