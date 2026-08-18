Finland's Immigration Service has published the exact financial thresholds international students must meet before applying for a student residence permit

Students enrolled in programmes lasting one year or more must have a specific amount available in their bank accounts at the time of application

The required amount varies based on whether an institution offers free accommodation or meals to the student

Finland's Immigration Service has released official guidelines detailing the minimum funds that foreign students must hold in their bank accounts to qualify for a student residence permit in the country.

Finland details financial thresholds for international students applying for student residence permits, including minimum funds based on living arrangements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The guidelines specify that applicants must be able to support themselves financially throughout their entire stay in Finland, and crucially, income from employment cannot be counted towards this requirement when applying for a first permit.

Finland's financial requirements by programme length

Students enrolled in programmes lasting one year or longer must demonstrate a bank balance of at least EUR 9,600 at the point of submitting their application.

For shorter courses, the requirement is set at EUR 800 per month for the duration of the programme, a figure intended to cover accommodation, food and general living costs.

Scholarships and grants can reduce the amount a student needs to show.

A student arriving for a one-year programme who holds a EUR 2,000 scholarship, for instance, would need to prove only EUR 7,600 in available funds rather than the full EUR 9,600.

Students whose institutions provide free accommodation face a lower monthly threshold of EUR 400. Where an institution covers both accommodation and meals, the monthly minimum falls further to EUR 270.

Tuition fees and application documentation

Beyond living costs, tuition fees form a separate element of the financial requirements. Most universities and higher education institutions in Finland charge fees for international students.

If the first year's tuition has been settled in full before the application is lodged, the student is required only to submit proof of that payment alongside evidence of sufficient living funds, rather than holding the full amount in their account.

The Finnish Immigration Service's guidelines make clear that each requirement is assessed at the time of application, meaning students must ensure all documentation accurately reflects their financial position on that specific date.

Denmark announces income requirement for permanent residency

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in Denmark must meet a new income benchmark set by the Danish government.

With this, individuals applying through this route must show an average annual income of at least DKK 346,155.57 ($53,670.54), equivalent to GH₵586,480.00.

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Source: YEN.com.gh