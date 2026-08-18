Salman Ahmed Elmi, once recognised by Minnesota's Department of Human Services, now faces eight criminal counts linked to a Medicaid fraud scheme

Prosecutors allege the scheme involved over $1 million in fraudulent billing, with two alleged participants tied to an illegal exploitation scheme

Elmi was also connected to a startup that received investment from a Shark Tank star, adding another dimension to his public profile

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A Minnesota man previously celebrated by state authorities as an "outstanding refugee" has been charged with Medicaid fraud after prosecutors alleged he billed the programme for more than $1 million in services that were never legitimately rendered.

Salman Ahmed Elmi faces eight counts in total, comprising three counts of aiding and abetting by swindling and five counts of aiding and abetting by false representation, according to a report by Fox News Politics published on 18 August 2026.

Salman Ahmed Elmi, once honoured as an outstanding refugee, now faces eight criminal counts in a Medicaid fraud scheme exceeding $1 million, with links to exploitation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fraud scheme with links to illegal exploitation scheme

Court documents allege that two individuals connected to the wider fraud network were also linked to an illegal exploitation scheme operation involving brothels.

The allegations place Elmi at the centre of a scheme that extends well beyond financial misconduct.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services, the very agency that presented Elmi with its outstanding refugee award in 2021, has itself been entangled in a broader pattern of Medicaid fraud that has unfolded across the state over several years.

The department's recognition of Elmi five years before his charging makes the case particularly striking.

Shark Tank connection

Beyond his ties to the fraud allegations, Elmi was previously associated with a startup that secured financial backing from an investor featured on the television programme Shark Tank, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis.

The detail underscores the extent to which Elmi had built a public-facing profile as a successful and recognised figure within Minnesota's immigrant community before the charges emerged.

Prosecutors have not yet disclosed a trial date, and Elmi had not entered a formal plea at the time of reporting.

US revokes 750 visas linked to birth tourism fraud

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State has revoked more than 750 visas from foreign nationals.

This comes after they were found to have engaged in birth tourism fraud.

The Department of State also established a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to lead the effort, operating in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.

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Source: YEN.com.gh