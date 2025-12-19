Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

UG Shares Provisional Fees Schedule for Basic and Applied Sciences Programs
Education

UG Shares Provisional Fees Schedule for Basic and Applied Sciences Programs

by  Ruth Sekyi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
4 min read
  • One of Ghana’s leading tertiary institutions, the University of Ghana, has released fee allocations for selected programmes
  • According to a trending report, the approved fees apply strictly to students under the College of Basic and Applied Sciences
  • The release covers freshers and continuing students, including both regular and fee-paying categories

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Yen — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Momentum is building across campuses as the University of Ghana has published its schedule of academic fees for students undertaking various programmes at the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.

Ghana, University of Ghana, Education system, Tertiary institutions, Basic and Applied Science, Courses offered at UG, Programmes offered at UG
UG releases provisional fees schedule for students undertaking various courses under the College of Basic and Applied Sciences. Image credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Shared by education-focused platform Voice of Legon, Live on December 18, 2025, the update outlines the provisional academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year, giving students a clearer picture of expected financial commitments.

Rather than a blanket release, the university carefully segmented the information to focus on specific disciplines.

Programmes listed under the College include Science, Agriculture, Applied Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

Importantly, the schedule does not stop at newly admitted students. Those in Levels 200, 300, and 400 are also captured, ensuring continuing students are equally informed.

Read also

"Extortionate prices": Ghana fans face ¢7k ticket fare for 2026 World Cup matches

Regular and fee-paying students included

Beyond programme categories, the fee structure further distinguishes between regular students and those admitted under fee-paying arrangements.

This approach ensures transparency across all admission types.

By making this information public ahead of time, the university aims to reduce uncertainty and help students and families plan financially, easing pressure ahead of the new academic year.

Read the X details below.

Schedule A: Undergraduate – regular students

Science

  • Freshmen (Level 100)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,107.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,874.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 2,562.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,017.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,171.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,938.00

Agriculture

  • Freshmen (Level 100)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,189.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,956.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 2,644.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,099.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,253.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,020.00

Read also

WASSCE: Ghanaian lady advises SHS graduates on university admission, discusses distance education

Applied Science

  • Freshmen (Level 100)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,266.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,033.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 2,721.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,176.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,330.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,097.00

Veterinary

  • Freshmen (Level 100)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,266.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,033.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,132.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,587.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen
    • Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,741.00
    • Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00
    • Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,508.00

Schedule B: Undergraduate-Fee-paying students

Science

  • Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 7,817.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 6,960.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 7,881.00

Agriculture

  • Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 7,899.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 7,042.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 7,963.00

Read also

Your complete guide to UEW admission 2025/26 for Ghanaian applicants

Applied Science

  • Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 9,564.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 8,707.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 9,628.00

Veterinary

  • Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 9,564.00
  • Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 9,118.00
  • Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 10,039.00

Breakdown of Third-Party Fees (Undergraduates)

  • SRC Hostel Development Levy –GH¢ 300
  • 75th Anniversary Legacy Project – GH¢ 100
  • SRC Welfare – GH¢ 50
  • Reprographic Fees – GH¢ 5
  • Telecel Data (Fresh Level 100 & Freshmen Diploma) – GH¢ 312
WASSCE, Ghana, SHS, Graduate, Results, Statistics
University of Ghana releases admissions list for the 2025/2026 Academic Year. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook
Source: Twitter

Man unhappy as relative offered fee-paying option

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared his concerns over the University of Ghana (UG) admissions.

This came after he questioned the decision of the university to offer his nephew BSc Business Administration on a fee-paying option.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Drew pritchard Maine cabin masters Billy bob thornton Lauren chandiram Hozier girlfriend