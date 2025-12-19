One of Ghana’s leading tertiary institutions, the University of Ghana, has released fee allocations for selected programmes

According to a trending report, the approved fees apply strictly to students under the College of Basic and Applied Sciences

The release covers freshers and continuing students, including both regular and fee-paying categories

Momentum is building across campuses as the University of Ghana has published its schedule of academic fees for students undertaking various programmes at the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.

UG releases provisional fees schedule for students undertaking various courses under the College of Basic and Applied Sciences. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Shared by education-focused platform Voice of Legon, Live on December 18, 2025, the update outlines the provisional academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year, giving students a clearer picture of expected financial commitments.

Rather than a blanket release, the university carefully segmented the information to focus on specific disciplines.

Programmes listed under the College include Science, Agriculture, Applied Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine.

Importantly, the schedule does not stop at newly admitted students. Those in Levels 200, 300, and 400 are also captured, ensuring continuing students are equally informed.

Regular and fee-paying students included

Beyond programme categories, the fee structure further distinguishes between regular students and those admitted under fee-paying arrangements.

This approach ensures transparency across all admission types.

By making this information public ahead of time, the university aims to reduce uncertainty and help students and families plan financially, easing pressure ahead of the new academic year.

Read the X details below.

Schedule A: Undergraduate – regular students

Science

Freshmen (Level 100)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,107.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,874.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 2,562.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,017.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,171.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,938.00



Agriculture

Freshmen (Level 100)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,189.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,956.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 2,644.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,099.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,253.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,020.00



Applied Science

Freshmen (Level 100)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,266.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,033.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 2,721.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,176.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,330.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,097.00



Veterinary

Freshmen (Level 100)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,266.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,033.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400)

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,132.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 455.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 3,587.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen

Approved Fees: GH¢ 3,741.00 Third Party Additions: GH¢ 767.00 Total Fees 2025/2026: GH¢ 4,508.00



Schedule B: Undergraduate-Fee-paying students

Science

Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 7,817.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 6,960.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 7,881.00

Agriculture

Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 7,899.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 7,042.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 7,963.00

Applied Science

Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 9,564.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 8,707.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 9,628.00

Veterinary

Freshmen (Level 100): GH¢ 9,564.00

Continuing (Levels 200, 300 & 400): GH¢ 9,118.00

Level 200 & 300 Freshmen: GH¢ 10,039.00

Breakdown of Third-Party Fees (Undergraduates)

SRC Hostel Development Levy –GH¢ 300

75th Anniversary Legacy Project – GH¢ 100

SRC Welfare – GH¢ 50

Reprographic Fees – GH¢ 5

Telecel Data (Fresh Level 100 & Freshmen Diploma) – GH¢ 312

University of Ghana releases admissions list for the 2025/2026 Academic Year. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Man unhappy as relative offered fee-paying option

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared his concerns over the University of Ghana (UG) admissions.

This came after he questioned the decision of the university to offer his nephew BSc Business Administration on a fee-paying option.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh