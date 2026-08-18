The NDLEA arrested KC Luxury, real name Afolabi Kazeem Michael, as he attempted to board a business-class flight to Paris

Investigators linked him to an international white powder cartel moving illicit substances from South America through Nigeria to the UK, Europe and Asia

A search of his Banana Island apartment uncovered exotic vehicles, while a logistics firm employee was also arrested in connection with the case

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Popular Nigerian media influencer and businessman Afolabi Kazeem Michael, widely known online as "KC Luxury" or "Kaycee Luxury", has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

NDLEA arrests popular influencer and businessman KC Luxury over alleged illicit substance smuggling. Photo source: @kaycee_luxury

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer, known for his flashy lifestyle on social media, was reportedly arrested over his alleged role as the Nigerian coordinator of an international white powder smuggling cartel.

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) announced the arrest on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, while addressing journalists in Lagos at a press briefing.

According to Marwa, the operation began when NDLEA operatives intercepted 184.50 kilograms of illegal white powder hidden inside a consignment destined for export to the UK through a courier logistics company in Lagos.

Given the scale of the seizure, Marwa immediately directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team to trace everyone connected to the shipment.

Investigators estimated the cartel, which KC allegedly led as its kingpin, stood to earn as much as N39 billion from distributing the illegal white powder across their international network spanning the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, with supply lines running from South America through Nigeria.

KC Luxury's alleged double life

KC Luxury, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kaycee Group, cultivated a public image built around gold trading, jewellery, luxury goods, and a high-profile social media presence.

Investigators alleged that the glamorous persona was deliberately constructed to conceal what was, in reality, a criminal enterprise.

Marwa described him as "the Nigerian arrowhead of the cartel", saying he had been parading as a social media influencer and businessman while using his image to disguise an illegal white powder pipeline stretching from South America through Nigeria to the UK, other parts of Europe, and Asia.

The NDLEA operatives arrested the social media influencer as he attempted to flee the country on board a business-class flight to Paris.

A subsequent search of his luxury apartment on Banana Island, Ikoyi, led to the recovery of exotic vehicles.

Logistics worker also arrested

A second suspect, Lawal Mujab Kehinde, a staff member of the logistics firm used to process the illegal consignment, was also taken into custody.

Investigators established that Kehinde maintained a direct and sustained relationship with KC Luxury, packaging and routing consignments to the UK and beyond, receiving cash payments in return.

The Instagram posts detailing the arrest of popular social media influencer and businessman KC Luxury are below:

Nigerians react to KC Luxury's arrest

The news triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on the arrest:

iamalex_carter said:

"What was he thinking of moving that kind of enormous amount of nose candy through air? Common man 😂😂😂."

3rdpapi commented:

"Kcee na old teletele for this game… maybe he didn't settle this time around."

kingt_aka1:

"See hidden money. No legit business can give you this kind of money."

NDLEA arrests businessman over illicit substances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of businessman Onuigbo Ndubisi Chinedu by the NDLEA, who was caught attempting to smuggle 3.3kg of illicit substances hidden in foodstuff cartons destined for the UK.

The operation not only led to Chinedu's apprehension but also uncovered a broader smuggling network, raising questions about the ongoing battle against illicit substance trade in Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh