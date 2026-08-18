FIFA has imposed a registration ban on Tamale-based Ghana Premier League side Karela United FC

A letter signed by FIFA’s Head of Disciplinary confirmed that the ban applies to both international and national player registrations

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been instructed to enforce the ban immediately at the national level

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Karela United have been hit with a FIFA registration ban after failing to settle a financial obligation owed to player Sana Camara, leaving the Ghana Premier League club facing a major setback in the transfer market.

The sanction prevents Karela from registering new players at both domestic and international levels and will remain in place until the outstanding amount is paid.

FIFA slaps a registration ban on Ghana Premier League club owned by Haruna Iddrisu. Photo credit: Karela United FC/Facebook and Hon Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

FIFA confirmed the decision in a letter dated August 17, issued through its Legal Portal and signed by Head of Disciplinary Américo Espallargas.

The ruling adds pressure on the Tamale-based club at a crucial point in their squad-building plans.

Why FIFA banned Karela United

The case stems from an earlier FIFA decision that ordered Karela United to fulfil its financial obligations to Camara.

FIFA said in its latest correspondence:

"As it appears that, despite the decision, Karela United (the respondent) has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Sana Camara."

The exact amount owed to the player was not disclosed in the letter.

FIFA has given the Tamale-based club a clear route out of the sanctions: settle the outstanding debt in full in accordance with the original ruling.

The registration ban can remain active until that happens, although FIFA has placed a maximum limit of three complete and consecutive registration periods on the sanction.

Below is the letter from FIFA, as shared on X:

Karela United face transfer market setback

FIFA has also instructed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to enforce the restriction domestically if it is not already in effect.

That means Karela United cannot register new signings in Ghana while the dispute remains unresolved.

The timing could prove particularly costly for the club, which is trying to build a competitive squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League campaign.

Karela United, owned by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, will now need to resolve the financial matter swiftly if they want to return to normal activity in the transfer market.

Until then, the FIFA ban leaves the club with limited room to strengthen its squad through new registrations.

Haruna Iddrisu questions GFA accountability

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Haruna Iddrisu has criticised the poor state of Ghana’s football facilities, including the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The Karela United owner has also questioned the transparency and accountability of the Ghana Football Association.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh