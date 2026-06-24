Benjamin Asare, Ghana's World Cup goalkeeper, grew up in Korle Gonno and worked as a steel bender, carpenter, and trotro mate before becoming a pro

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper made history as the first home-based goalkeeper to play for the Black Stars at a World Cup after Lawrence Ati-Zigi's injury

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Benjamin Asare’s biography, age, career, wife, parents, net worth, salary, and more after his exploits against England

Benjamin Asare, Accra Hearts of Oak’s goalkeeper, who spent years selling polythene bags, bending steel, and working as a bus conductor, has become a global sensation after Ghana’s World Cup draw against England.

Benjamin Asare grabs global headlines after helping the Ghana Black Stars to keep a clean sheet against England at the World Cup on June 23, 2026. Image credit: Danielle Porcelli

Source: Getty Images

Asare played a perfect game as he helped Ghana to a historic 0-0 draw against the much-fancied Three Lions of England, and move them closer to the World Cup second round after missing out on the previous two tournaments they qualified for.

A spectacular 86th-minute save to deny a trademark Saka curler was the highlight of Asare’s performance, raising his profile on the international stage.

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at all there is to know about Benjamin Asare.

Benjamin Asare’s biography, early life and career

Benjamin Asare was born July 13, 1992, in Accra, placing his age at 33 years old. According to ESPN and Wikipedia, he has a height of 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 meters) tall.

He grew up in Korle Gonno, a predominantly Ga neighbourhood in the Ghanaian capital, Accra. Korle Gonno, meaning Korle Hill, is the topographical opposite of Korle Bu, meaning Korle Valley, which gives its name to the famous Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Despite being born and living almost his entire life in the capital, Asare is from the Akuapem tribe, which he disclosed during an interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.

On the Delay Show, Asare opened up on his early career, noting that he worked numerous odd jobs in the capital while being a part-time footballer. He worked as a labourer, steel bender, carpenter, and a bus conductor (mate) on Ghana’s famous trotros to make ends meet.

Asare began his professional career at Sporting Mirren (now Accra City Stars) in 2017, according to Wikipedia. In 2020, he joined Accra Great Olympics, making his Ghana Premier League debut on Nov. 15, 2020, per SportsWorldGhana. Shortly after joining the team, he sustained a serious injury that kept him out of action for nearly two years.

Asare made his way back into the team after his injury and eventually regained the number one spot. He spent four seasons at Great Olympics before joining Hearts of Oak in July 2024. During the 2024-25 season, he kept 12 clean sheets in 18 league matches, per Wikipedia. He signed a contract extension with Hearts of Oak in April 2025, keeping him at the club through 2027, per GhanaSoccerNet.

Below is a YouTube video of Benjamin Asare speaking about his life on the Delay Show.

Benjamin Asare joins the Black Stars

Benjamin Asare received his first Black Stars call-up in March 2025 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. He debuted in a 5-0 win over Chad and kept a second consecutive clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Madagascar. He was subsequently named Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper by then-coach Otto Addo. Asare played every match as Ghana continued a near-flawless qualifying campaign to book their spot at the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Benjamin Asare throws up the SM4Lyf sign to signal his dedication to Ghanaian dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale. Image credit: DaniellaPorcelli, CharlesNiiArmahMensah/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Despite leading the team to qualify, Asare lost his spot to veteran Lawrence Ati-Zigi of St Gallen after Otto Addo was sacked and Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz took over the team. Ati-Zigi started Ghana’s opening game against Panama but subsequently sustained an injury, forcing Asare in for the second half to make his World Cup debut.

His appearance in the game made him the first home-based goalkeeper to play for Ghana at the tournament, leading the team in a post-match thanksgiving prayer after securing a 1-0 opening win over Panama.

Benjamin Asare is a known Christian by faith and said he has been designated to lead the team in prayers. He is also known to be a staunch fan of popular Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, who is also famously from Korle-Gonno. Asare has previously said that he knew of Shatta Wale in the area growing up and identified with his ethos of never giving up, no matter what life throws at you. He often throws up the sign of Shatta Wale’s fan base, SM4LYF, before, during, and after matches to signify his dedication to the musician.

Below is an Instagram video with a compilation of Benjamin Asare's performance against England.

Benjamin Asare wife, salary, net worth and parents

Following his Black Stars debut, Hearts of Oak reportedly tripled Benjamin Asare’s monthly salary from approximately GHC 3,000 to a reported GHC 10,000–12,000. He also received GHC 170,000 in World Cup qualifier bonuses and per diems, per GhanaWeb.

His market value is listed at approximately €100,000 by Transfermarkt. He is also in line to earn at least $300,000 in appearance fees at the World Cup, and likely to make more if Ghana progresses from the groups, which is currently likely.

He was named Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year at the 50th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in 2025, per Wikipedia. Benjamin Asare’s net worth is currently around $250,000, according to online estimates, although official figures do not currently exist. Details about his wife and parents are not particularly available online, although he has confirmed he has children with a few women.

Fans storm Benjamin Asare's family home

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that fans stormed Benjamin Asare's family house at Korle Gonno after his exploits in Ghana's World Cup game against England.

Videos showed a throng of excited Black Stars supporters congregating at the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper's home to celebrate his remarkable achievements on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh