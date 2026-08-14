Pastor Apostle Daniel JY Adjei was arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team following a video showing him allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed

MP John Ntim Fordjour reportedly facilitated the bail release of the pastor, according to a video shared by NPP Projects Bureau on August 12, 2026

Authorities confirmed the pastor has been released while investigations into the matter continue

Pastor Apostle Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, widely known as Apostle Daniel JY Adjei, has been released from custody following his arrest by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over allegations that he made derogatory and offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

Police release Pastor Daniel JY Adjei on bail after his arrest over alleged derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed. Image credit: NPPProjectsBureau/FB

Source: UGC

A video circulating online appeared to show the pastor making the comments, prompting authorities to take him in for questioning.

He was held to assist with ongoing investigations before being released.

John Ntim Fordjour's role in the release

According to a video shared by NPP Projects Bureau on Facebook on 12 August 2026, Member of Parliament John Ntim Fordjour reportedly played a key role in facilitating the bail release of the pastor.

In the footage, the lawmaker is seen addressing the situation and appealing for calm, stressing that peace must prevail regardless of one's religious affiliation.

He urged Ghanaians to uphold peaceful coexistence and to handle matters of religion with restraint and mutual respect.

Authorities confirmed that while Pastor Adjei has since been freed, the investigation into the alleged remarks remains active.

No further charges have been publicly announced at this stage.

The incident has drawn attention to the delicate nature of interfaith relations in Ghana, where leaders from both political and religious spheres have repeatedly called for dialogue and tolerance across communities.

The Facebook post below has a video from the Police station after the pastor’s release on bail.

Ghanaian pastor dragged before court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a self-proclaimed Ghanaian pastor has been hauled before an Accra court after the Ghana Police Service arrested him on a string of fraud allegations involving multiple women.

Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng appeared at Accra Circuit Court 1 on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, in footage captured by Gossips24 TV showing him walking in traditional attire through what appeared to be a courtyard near the court complex.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, Kwarteng operated as a romance scammer by presenting himself as a pastor on Instagram.

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Source: YEN.com.gh