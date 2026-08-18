UK Revokes University’s Licence To Sponsor International Students, Gives Reason

The UK Home Office stripped the Bloomsbury Institute of its student sponsor licence on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The London-based institution failed all three key immigration metrics in the mandatory Basic Compliance Assessment

Some international students already enrolled at the institute may be required to transfer to another institution

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The UK Home Office has revoked the Bloomsbury Institute's licence to sponsor international students, removing the central London higher education provider from the Register of Student Sponsors with effect from Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The decision followed the institution's failure to meet the required thresholds in the Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA), an annual compliance check that all student sponsors in the United Kingdom must pass to retain their sponsorship privileges.

The UK Home Office revoked the Bloomsbury Institute's student sponsor licence due to compliance failures, affecting current and prospective international students. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why the Bloomsbury Institute lost its licence

The BCA measures three specific indicators: the rate at which visa applications from sponsored students are refused, the proportion of sponsored students who enrol on their intended course, and the proportion who go on to complete it.

At the time of the Bloomsbury Institute's assessment, sponsors were required to keep visa refusal rates below 10%, maintain enrolment rates of at least 90%, and achieve course completion rates of at least 85%. The institution fell below all three thresholds.

The Home Office confirmed that the assessment was conducted under the standards in place before June 1, 2026, when the government introduced a stricter compliance framework.

Under the updated rules, visa refusal rates must now sit below 5%, enrolment rates must reach at least 95%, and course completion rates must remain at or above 85%, with that completion benchmark rising to 90% for assessments submitted from June 2027 onwards. The Home Office added that the Bloomsbury Institute would have failed to meet even those tougher new standards.

As a consequence of the revocation, the institution can no longer accept or sponsor new international students through the Student Route.

What happens to current students

The Home Office stated that minimising disruption to students already enrolled at the Bloomsbury Institute is its immediate priority.

The institution has been granted a limited period to continue teaching its current sponsored cohort, meaning those students are not immediately affected.

A small number of students whose courses are unlikely to conclude within that window will receive support to transfer to an alternative institution.

Those who choose not to transfer will be required to secure another visa route for which they qualify or leave the United Kingdom.

The Home Office said it will coordinate with the Department for Education, the Office for Students, and relevant sector bodies throughout the transition period.

International students on the Student Visa route who require guidance are encouraged to contact the Bloomsbury Institute directly, with further official advice expected to be published shortly.

Domestic students and international students holding other forms of permission to remain in the United Kingdom are not affected by the revocation.

UK lists financial requirements for student visa applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has cautioned that student visa applications may be refused if applicants fail to satisfy the agency's financial requirements.

The UK government urged applicants to carefully review their bank statements against Home Office requirements before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh