A prominent businesswoman sued Nana Agradaa at the Accra High Court for allegedly defaming her by claiming she had requested a bribe from the televangelist

The plaintiff said that despite filing the case in 2024 and serving Agradaa, the controversial preacher had repeatedly failed to appear in court

A judge reportedly issued a stern warning to Agradaa after agreeing to move the case forward, sparking fears among her fans of the preacher getting into trouble with the law once more

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A fresh legal battle has emerged for controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa after a prominent businesswoman who reportedly runs a non-governmental organisation (NGO) sued her for alleged defamation.

Nana Agradaa faces a fresh legal challenge at the Accra High Court months after her release from Nsawam Prison. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page SF Media on Monday, June 1, 2026, the woman said she had dragged Nana Agradaa to the Accra High Court after the televangelist claimed she had requested a bribe from her.

According to her, she filed her case in 2024, but since then, Nana Agradaa has refused to turn up in court even after being served.

Speaking at the court complex, she claimed that a judge had finally agreed to move forward with the case and issued a stern warning to Evangelist Mama Pat to show up or face judgement.

According to SF Media, the case between the two originated from the case of Sarah Gold, a Ghanaian woman who claimed that Nana Agradaa allegedly stole family gold she brought to her for blessing and subsequently attacked her and her child when they attempted to retrieve the valuables.

The news of Nana Agradaa's fresh legal trouble sparked a wave of panic among her fans with many wondering if she could face another punitive action from the courts.

The TikTok video with details of Nana Agradaa's fresh legal woes is below.

Sarah Gold confronts Nana Agradaa

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Sarah Gold grabbed headlines at the Accra High Court when she confronted Nana Agradaa and her family.

The leader of the Heaven Way Champions Church was transported to the court from the Nsawam female prison in relation to her case with Appiah Biblical.

In an emotionally-charged moment at the court premises, Sarah Gold broke down in tears as she accused Agradaa of duping her out of her family's inheritance.

She alleged that the televangelist took a pot of gold she received from an elderly relative and failed to return it after she took it to her church for spiritual blessings, adding that when she returned to request her gold, Agradaa and her security team allegedly harmed her child and forced her to leave their premises.

Sarah Gold also cursed Nana Agradaa on another occasion, calling on the gods to deal with the preacher, her husband, family, and parents.

The TikTok video of Sarah Gold confronting Nana Agradaa is below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's fresh legal woes

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from worried fans reacting to Nana Agradaa facing yet another legal challenge.

Certified.Bad.Friend 🫡😂 said:

"Me godmother ɛhunu amani😫."

Hood panelist 🇩🇪🇬🇭💻📱⌚️🔋 wrote:

"Ei again?"

M2 closet n body shaper commented:

"Oh not again oo."

Naa Adoley Yinka said:

"Please forgive wai."

F33hi wrote:

"Oh hoh na ay3 den? Let her rest."

Nana Agradaa opens up on the tough jobs she was forced to do during her time at Nsawam Prison. Image credit: @oneghanatv

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa opens up on prison

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa opened up about the kind of menial jobs she did in prison.

Speaking on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown, the preacher said she scrubbed the washrooms and gutters as well as carried blocks.

Source: YEN.com.gh