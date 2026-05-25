A nostalgic, high-energy throwback video featuring the late Beverly Afaglo Baah and her absolute best friend, Roselyn Ngissah, has taken social media by storm

Posted by Roselyn as an emotional tribute, the viral compilation captures the two dynamic screen stars singing, laughing, and jamming happily to Stonebwoy’s classic anthem, Kpo Keke

Ditching long paragraphs, Roselyn simply captioned the beautiful archive with the short, heavy words: "My geeeeeee," a phrase that has broken the hearts of thousands of fans

The visual narrative surrounding the untimely passing of veteran actress Beverly Afaglo has beautifully shifted from the heavy, heartbreaking tears of the mourning house to a magnificent, loud celebration of how she intentionally lived her life to the absolute fullest.

Roselyn Ngissah shares some fun memories with her close friend, Beverly Afaglo, following her sudden demise. Image credit: Roselyn Ngissah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Following a weekend dominated by the raw shock of her cancer-related transition, her ultimate industry anchor, Roselyn Ngissah, decided to share a window into the private, unscripted joy that defined their legendary fifteen-year sisterhood.

Beverly and Roselyn dance to Stonebwoy's 'Kpo Keke"

In the viral Instagram video, which has rapidly climbed lifestyle timelines, the two actresses are seen inside a vehicle, completely stripped of celebrity protocols, heavy movie sets, or makeup.

With Stonebwoy’s infectious afrobeats track Kpo Keke blasting through the stereo speakers, Beverly and Roselyn chant the lyrics word-for-word, laughing hysterically, making funny faces at the camera, and dancing with an infectious, carefree energy as those around watched on.

The footage serves as the ultimate validation of Beverly's own words in a separate, resurfaced interview where she boldly declared that out of everyone in the competitive movie landscape, Roselyn was the one true safe space where she could entirely let her guard down and just breathe.

By choosing to share their happiest moments rather than a sombre obituary flyer, Roselyn has beautifully immortalised Beverly as the vibrant, lively soldier she truly was.

While the video brought smiles to the faces of many movie lovers, it has simultaneously heightened deep public anxiety regarding Roselyn’s mental and emotional well-being.

Industry insiders and fans are loudly reminding the public to actively check up on the star; navigating the execution of a best friend’s traditional one-week observation, locked for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, while her heart is still bleeding from the very recent loss of her own biological mother, is a catastrophic psychological weight for one woman to carry alone.

The Instagram video below shows close friends Beverly Afaglo and Roselyn Ngissah dancing nonchalantly to popular tunes as onlookers watched.

Fans react to Roselyn Ngissa's post

The energetic throwback loop has triggered an outpouring of profound empathy, comfort, and beautiful reflections on true friendship:

@reymonjo issued a passionate call for psychological support:

"Honestly, @roselyn_ngissah needs real, genuine, and protective loved ones physically wrapped around her right now. This is just too heavy and unfair a load for her to carry alone... the emotional cut is way too deep, and she’s really going through it behind that screen. May God strengthen her mind and heart 🙏🏽."

@lydiaarhin55 praised her loyalty:

"Thank you so much for being that remarkably good, authentic friend she desperately needed while she was still alive and drawing breath ❤️🙌. I watched the interview where she boldly and proudly mentioned your name as her anchor, and I must say I have picked a massive lesson out of it. It pays to have a good name and a kind heart."

@jemima9397 wept for the actress:

"Aww, this is incredibly cruel. First, your beloved biological mom, and now your absolute best friend in the universe, within a matter of months 😢😢😢. Please accept my deepest, most sincere condolences, dear Roselyn."

@finest_dietition added a comforting perspective:

"Looking at this video, all I can say is she really lived! 😍 She danced, she laughed, she loved, and she built a beautiful legacy. Rest in perfect peace, Beverly."

Source: YEN.com.gh