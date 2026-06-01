Popular Tamale-based culinary icon, Chef Faila (Failatu Abdul-Razak), famed for her viral Guinness World Record longest cooking marathon attempt, has celebrated a profound full-circle moment.

Chef Faila celebrates a full-circle moment as she cooks for Rudeboy at the Tamale Sports Stadium in Ghana. Image credit: Chef Faila/Instagram, rudeboypsquare/X

Source: UGC

In a moving Instagram post shared on June 1, 2026, Faila revealed that she put aside all ongoing commitments in Accra and flew back to her home base of Tamale after receiving an exclusive call from Fancy Gadam’s management.

Her mission: to cater for Nigerian music legend King Rudy (Rudeboy of P-Square), his team, and the 5M crew during the massive Rudeboy X Fancy Gadam concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on a strict childhood where music was her only companion in isolation, Faila expressed absolute gratitude for the opportunity to serve a legend whose songs shaped her upbringing.

The Instagram post below has the video showing the Nigerian music star Rudeboy deciding which of Chef Faila's dishes he should pick.

Netizens celebrate with Chef Faila

As the beautifully detailed reflection spread across Instagram, TikTok, and X, social media timelines erupted into a massive wave of congratulatory posts, with fans completely moved by her vulnerability and steady career progression:

Munashjeff celebrated the spiritual victory:

"GOD DID! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌👏👏 This is what happens when you remain humble, patient, and completely dedicated to your talent."

Marisky_ma highlighted her deserving path:

"Huge congratulations, Chef Faila! This is incredibly beautiful and so well deserved 😍. You continue to make the entire nation proud."

Isabella_sarfo sent pure love:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A truly inspiring read. Watching your transition from that gruelling cook-a-thon to feeding global icons is nothing short of miraculous."

PSquare's Mr P changes birthday with Rudeboy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that afrobeats star Peter Okoye, known as Mr P, announced a change to the date he celebrates his birthday, a move that comes amid ongoing tensions with his twin brother and former P-Square partner, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 20, Mr P stated that November 18, the date he shares with his twin, will no longer be observed as his birthday celebration day.

Source: YEN.com.gh