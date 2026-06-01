Police are investigating an incident at a bar that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old attendant following an altercation

A woman believed to be involved in the confrontation has been taken into custody as detectives continue their inquiries

Authorities have since recovered an item believed to have been used during the incident as part of ongoing investigations

Police have launched investigations into an incident that led to the death of a 25-year-old bar attendant following an altercation at a local establishment.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday at a bar within Magena Market.

Police are investigating an incident that led to the death of a young bar attendant. Photo credit: Simona Maina/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to police, the victim, identified as Joy Chebet Melody, was involved in a confrontation with another woman during which she sustained injuries.

She was quickly taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment, but was later confirmed dead while receiving medical attention.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that a 30-year-old woman has been taken into custody in connection with the incident and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Police also recovered a knife at the scene, which they believe may be relevant to the case and has been secured as evidence.

The victim’s body has been moved to the hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting post-mortem examination as part of the investigative process.

In a separate but related development, police in another region are also investigating a similar case involving a businesswoman who died following a dispute over a market stall.

Authorities say the second incident began as a disagreement between traders over space allocation before it escalated into a physical confrontation. The suspect in that case is also in custody as investigations continue.

Police have urged members of the public to seek peaceful ways of resolving disputes to prevent similar incidents, while assuring that both cases are under active investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh