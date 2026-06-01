Prophet Kofi Oduro has criticised Ghanaian men of God who always come out with prophecies about football matches

His reaction came after the UEFA Champions League final triggered predictions from Prophet Eric Uche Boahen and others

Prophet Kofi Oduro's slam has sparked outrage on social media, with many football lovers sharing diverse comments

Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has blasted Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, Telvin Sowah Adjei and others over football predictions.

Prophet Kofi Oduro blasts Telvin Sowah, Prophet Uche Boahen, and others over football prophecies. Image credit: Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League final was played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

Before the football match, a couple of Ghanaian men of God, including Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, predicted the winner of the tournament.

The renowned Ghanaian man of God claimed to have seen PSG lift the UCL trophy in a vision.

He said:

"I just saw a vision right now. It pains me very much because I am an Arsenal supporter. I am pained that we will get beaten in the final. PSG will beat us in the final. I saw them win the cup."

Prophet Uche claimed that even though many individuals were vigorously praying for Arsenal to win the game, he saw PSG emerge as the eventual European champions for a second successive season.

Other prophets, like Clement Testimony and Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, also shared prophecies about the UCL and other matches, including the upcoming World Cup.

This and many other football prophecies may have triggered Prophet Kofi Oduro, who angrily blasted the men of God involved.

The TikTok video of Eric Uche Boahen giving his UCL prophecy is below.

Prophet Kofi Oduro blasts football prediction pastors

Addressing his congregants on Sunday, May 31, 2026, Prophet Kofi Oduro claimed God doesn't care about football, as these men of God may have made it seem.

According to the leader of Alabaster International Ministry, these clergymen should put a stop to football predictions, claiming God doesn't give visions about matches.

"Go and sit down and stop the nonsense because God doesn't care about your football," he said.

"So you want to tell me God didn't show you anything apart from football? Then God really has time," he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Kofi Oduro is below.

Prophet Kofi Oduro's criticism sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Kofi Oduro blasted Ghanaian men of God who predict football matches.

Papa Show Them wrote:

"Good one there, man of God, bless you long life with your true words."

Kwabena Danso:

"Aww, papa hmmm."

Dannis wrote:

"If it's from God or not, we still need their prediction."

Prince Boateng:

"This one is a home match between prophets."

Nagosty wrote:

"God does not predict football matches, tell them."

Prophet Eric Uche Boahen shares prophecy about the winner of the 2026 UCL final between PSG and Arsenal. Photo source: DeFodi Images/Getty Images, David Price/Getty Images, @reignhousechapelint/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Clement Testimony predicts UCL final winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony predicted the winner of the 2026 UCL final.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher gave subtle hints about the jersey colours of the victorious team.

Source: YEN.com.gh