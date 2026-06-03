Grammy Award-winning American singer and R&B legend Peabo Bryson passed away peacefully at the age of 75

The balladeer reportedly died on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones, just days after suffering a stroke

Social media users and music lovers across generations took to the internet to mourn the timeless vocalist, with countless tributes pouring online

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Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, and R&B legend Peabo Bryson has passed away at the age of 75.

R&B legend and voice behind iconic Disney love songs Peabo Bryson reportedly dies days after suffering a stroke. Image credit: ABC News

Source: UGC

The iconic balladeer died peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones, just days after suffering a stroke.

The news of his passing was confirmed in a statement shared by blog handle buzzroomkenya on June 3, 2026, triggering widespread mourning from music lovers across generations.

The family stated that his extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments for more than five decades.

Peabo Bryson's legacy of timeless love songs

Born Robert Peapo Bryson in Greenville, South Carolina, the singer built a career spanning over five decades, becoming one of the most recognisable voices in contemporary R&B and soul music.

Bryson won two Grammy Awards for his iconic Disney collaborations, including "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle from Disney's Aladdin.

Beyond his Disney success, Bryson was known for timeless hits such as "If Ever You're in My Arms Again," "Can You Stop the Rain," "Feel the Fire," and "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love," his beloved duet with Roberta Flack.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bryson released more than 20 albums and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Natalie Cole and Kenny G.

The Instagram post below provides more details on the death of the voice behind iconic Disney songs, Peabo Bryson.

Fans react to Peabo Bryson's demise

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Peabo Bryson's passing below:

i_am_big_madam said:

"I remember my mom playing his songs in the house 😍"

megzeenmusic wrote:

"King of Love ballads🔥🕊."

juniormosomi commented:

"🐐 timeless voice!"

georgewachira15 added:

"😢 Rest in peace, Legend."

Young_tech_tools stated:

"By the time this night is over 🪉, Legend."

Veteran actor and lecturer Patrick Okeye dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans of the Nigerian movie industry reacted with sadness following reports of the passing of veteran actor and lecturer Patrick Okoye, popularly known as “Energy.”

The news of his death, which emerged on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026, quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking widespread grief among admirers of his work in Nollywood.

Source: YEN.com.gh