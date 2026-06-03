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Richard Nii Armah Quaye Shows Off Son Brian After Successful Season at Kwadwo Asamoah's Academy
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Richard Nii Armah Quaye Shows Off Son Brian After Successful Season at Kwadwo Asamoah's Academy

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
2 min read
  • Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, showed off his son Brian, a player at the Juventus Academy in Ghana, after completing a season
  • RNAQ and Brian were photographed alongside Ghanaian football legend Kwadwo Asamoah, one of the directors of the academy, at an end-of-season celebration
  • The post sparked warm reactions online, with many Ghanaians praising RNAQ for his visible involvement in his son's football journey and responsible fatherhood

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Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparked reactions on social media after showing off his son, Brian, who is a player at the Juventus Academy in Ghana, and praised him for achieving success with his club.

Kwadwo Asamoah, Brian Quaye, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Juventus Academy
Richard Nii Armah Quaye Shows Off Son Brian, a Player at Juventus Academy Ghana
Source: Facebook

In a post shared to his official Facebook handle on Wednesday, June 3, RNAQ, as the businessman is popularly known, was seen posing with his son for a photo as they celebrated the successful conclusion of a season.

Other photos showed the duo with Ghanaian legend Kwadwo Asamoah, one of the directors of the academy, as well as another photo of Brian posing with his certificate for his successful achievement.

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RNAQ praised his son in the caption of the image and expressed gratitude to Asamoah and the leadership of the academy for his son’s exploits.

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"Congratulations son, and all the young players, coaches, and parents on a successful season @juventusacademyghana. As your season comes to an end, the Black Stars’ journey is just beginning. Wishing them all the very best in the upcoming World Cup 🇬🇭," he wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Richard Nii Armah Quaye about his son’s academy is below.

Reactions to RNAQ’s son Brian’s football career

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the photos of Richard Nii Armah Quaye praising his son for his football career.

edmondkafui_ said:

"Future Ballon d'Or winner🔥."

Kwaku Boahen wrote:

"Congratulations 👏🏾🎉🎉."

Patrick Amoo commented:

"Our future star."

Edward Narkortu said:

"Congratulations, son, and thumbs up to responsible fatherhood!"

Naakye Benwaa Amueku wrote:

"Congratulations, dear 🎉👏👏. Go higher."

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

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