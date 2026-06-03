President John Mahama has earned the admiration of many in the wake of his latest trending video on social media

This time, the President paid a visit to a popular Ghanaian restaurant in London in the company of other dignitaries

People who thronged the comment section of the video have praised John Mahama for his decision to visit the Ghanaian food business

President John Mahama, during his trip to the UK, has taken time to fraternise and meet with the Ghanaian community.

In so doing, the President visited Waakye Joint, a popular Ghanaian restaurant based in London.

President John Mahama visits Waakye Joint in London. Photo credit: @Jubilee House/Facebook, ROGER YEBUAH/Getty Images, @blacksticks2/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video making rounds and sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment Mahama was welcomed by the manager of the restaurant, where he was first shown around the place and introduced to the foods served there.

He was later seen with the manager at the food counter, where he was shown the food being sold.

The atmosphere was filled with joy as food servers and other patrons appeared thrilled to meet the President.

Mahama concluded the visit in a happy mood as he could be heard asking the server to add sauce and salad to a meal being served.

Accompanying the President were the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, James Quayson; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe; and the Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Zita Benson.

Watch the TikTok video below of Mahama's visit to the food joint:

Mahama's visit to the UK

On Tuesday, June 2, he visited Downing Street, where he interacted with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

President Mahama is in the UK for a high-level working visit aimed at strengthening economic ties.

A statement from the Presidency on May 31 said Mahama will meet King Charles III.

He will also engage members of the Ghanaian community in the UK at a diaspora town hall meeting hosted by the Ghana High Commission.

The President is also set to visit the London Stock Exchange, where he is scheduled to ring the bell to mark the start of trading.

The visit will further feature major policy engagements, including an address at Chatham House and a keynote speech at the Africa Debate at the Guildhall in London.

President John Mahama travels to the UK for high-level engagements. Photo credit: @Jubilee House/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Mahama visiting Waakye Joint

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section were left in awe of the humility of the Ghanaian President. Others who reacted to the video have vowed to buy from the restaurant henceforth.

user39396119866826 stated:

"My favourite Ghanaian grub, okay for breakfast, lunch or dinner."

GRACE indicated:

"Mahama, you do all. What a humble guy. Well done, guys."

QUEEN GINA OF VICTORY indicated:

"Wow, this is awesomely impressive. Well done, Mr President of Ghana."

Pam wrote:

"Abeg, where is the location? I want to come and enjoy waakye."

President Mahama shuts down third-term calls

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed proposals to seek a third term.

He made known his decision in a meeting with the National Democratic Congress Council of Elders.

The meeting was held at Flagstaff House to address growing anxieties and premature succession campaigns within the ruling party.

Source: YEN.com.gh