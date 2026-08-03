Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada updated its citizenship by descent rules in June 2026, tightening what applicants must provide

Foreign nationals tracing Canadian ancestry through a parent, grandparent or earlier relative now face stricter document requirements

IRCC warned that processing times for proof of citizenship applications have nearly doubled compared to late 2025

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its citizenship by descent requirements, introducing stricter evidence rules that will affect Ghanaians seeking to claim Canadian citizenship through a parent, grandparent or earlier ancestor.

The revised guidelines now require applicants to submit records obtained directly from the original issuing authority, such as a civil registry, vital statistics office or government archive.

Foreign nationals with Canadian ancestry now face tougher document requirements. Processing times have nearly doubled since late 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Documents sourced from genealogy websites may assist with background research but are no longer accepted as standalone primary evidence.

Two documents central to every application

IRCC identified birth certificates and marriage certificates as the most critical records for establishing eligibility under citizenship by descent.

A birth certificate confirms the parent-child relationship across generations and, where the Canadian ancestor was born in Canada, can itself serve as proof of citizenship.

Long-form birth certificates carry particular weight because they typically record parents' names and place of birth, helping applicants trace lineage across multiple generations.

Marriage certificates are equally important, especially where surnames changed after marriage. They can also reveal details about both spouses' parents, which helps build an unbroken family record leading back to the Canadian ancestor.

What applicants can do when records are missing

IRCC acknowledges that official birth certificates may be difficult to obtain in cases where Canadian ancestors emigrated many decades ago.

In such circumstances, the authority said it may consider alternative records, including certified baptismal documents, hospital records, physician or midwife records, census records and boat manifests, provided those documents were issued by the original authority.

Crucially, applicants who cannot produce a required document must now demonstrate that a genuine effort was made to locate it.

Acceptable proof includes written correspondence with government archives or an official letter confirming no record exists. A personal written explanation alone will no longer meet this requirement under the updated rules.

Processing times have nearly doubled

Alongside the tightened document standards, IRCC cautioned that proof of citizenship applications are currently taking approximately 19 months to process, compared with roughly nine months in late 2025.

The authority advised all applicants to ensure their submissions are complete before filing, warning that missing records are likely to extend waiting times further.

For Ghanaians with Canadian ancestry, the practical recommendation from IRCC is to begin collecting official birth and marriage records as early as possible, given that each document typically contains details that help identify the next generation in the family chain.

Canada identifies 4 medical conditions risking visa rejection

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has identified the medical conditions under which a foreign national's visa application may be refused.

The Canadian government confirmed that applicants found to have such conditions may have their visa applications denied on medical grounds.

The conditions include tuberculosis, syphilis, loss of physical or mental abilities, and unpredictable or violent behaviour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh