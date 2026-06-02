President John Mahama has raised eyebrows online in the wake of his visit to Downing Street

This comes after a journalist decided to create a scene as Mahama was being welcomed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the incident

Social media has gone agog following an incident that is making waves online after President John Mahama met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of GB News, captured the moment President Mahama was seen walking majestically after arriving at Downing Street on Tuesday, June 2, for a breakfast meeting.

A weird moment during John Mahama's arrival at Downing Street to meet Keir Starmer goes viral. Photo credit: @Jubilee House/Facebook

Source: UGC

As he made his way to meet the Prime Minister, one of the reporters, who was apparently standing in a designated press area outside the security gates, could be heard shouting out questions.

The reporter apparently was channelling his displeasure at Keir Starmer over recent happenings and found it prudent to voice his concerns on the occasion of Mahama's visit.

Mahama, who wore dark glasses, seemed unfazed by the whole incident as he kept his cool, exchanged pleasantries with Keir Starmer, and even paused to pose for photographs before making his way inside.

Mahama's visit to the UK

President Mahama's trip to the UK is a high-level working visit aimed at strengthening economic ties.

The visit is also meant to promote investment opportunities and engage the Ghanaian diaspora.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on May 31, it was indicated that the President's visit would focus on deepening the longstanding bilateral relationship between Ghana and the UK while positioning Ghana as a preferred destination for foreign investment.

As part of his itinerary, President Mahama will meet King Charles III.

He will also engage members of the Ghanaian community in the UK at a diaspora town hall meeting hosted by the Ghana High Commission in London.

The summit is expected to attract foreign direct investment and create opportunities for partnerships between Ghanaian entrepreneurs and British investors.

He will also visit the London Stock Exchange, where he is scheduled to ring the bell to mark the start of trading.

The visit will further feature major policy engagements, including an address at Chatham House and a keynote speech at the 12th Africa Debate at the Guildhall in London.

President John Mahama travels to the UK for high-level engagements. Photo credit: @Jubilee House/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video showing Mahama's arrival at Downing Street:

Reactions to the incident at Downing Street

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the viral moment during Mahama's visit.

Paul Okotie stated:

"My love for the Ghanaian president is seriously out of this world. His self-carriage and aura are admirable."

Homi indicated:

"Pls our president is there, don't shout that way."

Oscartattie added:

"Definitely feels uncomfortable but trying to control it."

Hinziix said:

"The heckling gets me every time, when they heckle even though they know he'll never respond."

High Commissioner meets King Charles

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s UK High Commissioner, Sabah Zita Benson, met with King Charles in the UK.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to photos from the meeting praised the way she showcased Ghanaian culture on the global stage through her appearance and outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh