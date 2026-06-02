Weird Moment As UK Journalist Shouts at Mahama & Keir Starmer in Public, Video Sparks Debate
- President John Mahama has raised eyebrows online in the wake of his visit to Downing Street
- This comes after a journalist decided to create a scene as Mahama was being welcomed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
- Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the incident
Social media has gone agog following an incident that is making waves online after President John Mahama met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of GB News, captured the moment President Mahama was seen walking majestically after arriving at Downing Street on Tuesday, June 2, for a breakfast meeting.
As he made his way to meet the Prime Minister, one of the reporters, who was apparently standing in a designated press area outside the security gates, could be heard shouting out questions.
The reporter apparently was channelling his displeasure at Keir Starmer over recent happenings and found it prudent to voice his concerns on the occasion of Mahama's visit.
Mahama, who wore dark glasses, seemed unfazed by the whole incident as he kept his cool, exchanged pleasantries with Keir Starmer, and even paused to pose for photographs before making his way inside.
Mahama's visit to the UK
President Mahama's trip to the UK is a high-level working visit aimed at strengthening economic ties.
The visit is also meant to promote investment opportunities and engage the Ghanaian diaspora.
In a statement issued by the Presidency on May 31, it was indicated that the President's visit would focus on deepening the longstanding bilateral relationship between Ghana and the UK while positioning Ghana as a preferred destination for foreign investment.
As part of his itinerary, President Mahama will meet King Charles III.
He will also engage members of the Ghanaian community in the UK at a diaspora town hall meeting hosted by the Ghana High Commission in London.
The summit is expected to attract foreign direct investment and create opportunities for partnerships between Ghanaian entrepreneurs and British investors.
He will also visit the London Stock Exchange, where he is scheduled to ring the bell to mark the start of trading.
The visit will further feature major policy engagements, including an address at Chatham House and a keynote speech at the 12th Africa Debate at the Guildhall in London.
Watch the TikTok video showing Mahama's arrival at Downing Street:
Reactions to the incident at Downing Street
Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the viral moment during Mahama's visit.
Paul Okotie stated:
"My love for the Ghanaian president is seriously out of this world. His self-carriage and aura are admirable."
Homi indicated:
"Pls our president is there, don't shout that way."
Oscartattie added:
"Definitely feels uncomfortable but trying to control it."
Hinziix said:
"The heckling gets me every time, when they heckle even though they know he'll never respond."
High Commissioner meets King Charles
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s UK High Commissioner, Sabah Zita Benson, met with King Charles in the UK.
Many Ghanaians who reacted to photos from the meeting praised the way she showcased Ghanaian culture on the global stage through her appearance and outfit.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.