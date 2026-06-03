A video showing the moment a Ghanaian man decided to confront the Sports Minister over the Black Stars' performance has gone viral

This comes after the senior national team played Wales in Cardiff, where the Black Stars drew 1-1 with the Welsh national team

Meanwhile, netizens have shared their views on the senior national team's performance ahead of the World Cup

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An incident that happened after the Black Stars played Wales in a friendly match in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, has gained attention.

A now-viral video on the Instagram page of GH Hyper captured a rare moment when a young Ghanaian man approached Sports Minister Kofi Adams to express his concerns.

Ghanaian fan confronts Sports Minister Kofi Adams after the Black Stars vs Wales match. Photo credit: @GH Hyper/Instagram, Warren Little/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Looking visibly upset, the young man, who was wearing a Ghana Black Stars jersey, could be loudly heard complaining about the bad performance of a player, accusing him of being responsible for Wales' equaliser.

Disclosing that he drove five hours just to watch the match, the man was seen standing beside the Sports Minister, shouting and complaining about the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"The GFA is worrying us. I drove five hours just to be here. Honourable, you people are playing with the hearts of Ghanaians," he said angrily.

Kofi Adams, on his part, however, kept his cool, ignored the aggrieved fan, and continued granting interviews to media personnel who were around on the performance of the team and Ghana's preparations for the World Cup.

Watch the Instagram video of the Ghanaian speaking to Kofi Adams.

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku reflects on the Black Stars vs Wales game. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jerome Opoku reflects on Ghana vs Wales game

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku, speaking after the game, believes the Black Stars delivered a performance they can be proud of despite being denied victory in a 1-1 draw against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday night.

According to Opoku, Ghana showed enough quality, discipline and organisation to take plenty of positives from the match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reactions to fan speaking to Kofi Adams

Social media users who reacted to the viral video have also shared their views on Ghana's performance in the game.

laarmoses0 stated:

"It is not only Baba Rahman's fault. There were defenders and a goalkeeper when the ball was crossed, but they failed to mark the player, and he scored."

Xpeerience opined:

"Baba cannot be dropped because they have spent the money he paid to join the team. Kurt must go."

User1 indicated:

"Sports Minister dier... hmmm. Baba has no desire to play for the Black Stars. Nii Lantey wouldn't have supported Baba's return. Now all Ghanaians have seen him."

The General added:

"The minister should hear the voice of the fans and stop making excuses."

@Opidarling added:

"Gideon was also not at his best, but he was able to recover and, moreover, his error never led to a goal."

Wales coach praises Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wales head coach Craig Bellamy praised Ghana's quality after his side fought back to secure a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the match, Bellamy noted that his team faced a talented and physically strong opponent and singled out Ghana's attacking threat as a key feature of their performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh