“A Plus Get Daughter This Big?” Fans Amazed As Politician Proudly Flaunts All-Grown Baby Online
- Politician Kwame A Plus shared a picture on his social media page to celebrate his daughter Abena Sam Obeng
- The young woman completed her high school education at the Ghana International School
- Social media users expressed surprise at the footage of the politician's grown daughter
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Social commentator turned lawmaker, Kwame A Plus, has shared a rare picture of his daughter, Abena Sam Obeng, on social media.
The politician posted the footage on his Instagram page on June 4, 2026, to celebrate her high school graduation.
The Member of Parliament congratulated his child as she completed her studies at the prestigious Ghana International School (GIS). The public announcement surprised many online observers who rarely knew that the political figure had a daughter who was already a young woman.
In the social media post, the lawmaker attached a brief note to celebrate the academic milestone of his child. Kwame A Plus wrote:
"Congratulations, daughter. Thanks, Association."
A Plus' daughter sparks reactions online
The post quickly went viral as members of the online community trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts. While many people extended their well-wishes to the young graduate, others expressed amazement at her growth.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the politician's post below:
she_loves_john_dramanimahama said:
"Congratulations, dearie 💕."
sika_antobreh commented:
"Congratulations, champ."
sarafinatetteh wrote:
"Congratulations 🙌"
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh