Politician Kwame A Plus shared a picture on his social media page to celebrate his daughter Abena Sam Obeng

The young woman completed her high school education at the Ghana International School

Social media users expressed surprise at the footage of the politician's grown daughter

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Social commentator turned lawmaker, Kwame A Plus, has shared a rare picture of his daughter, Abena Sam Obeng, on social media.

Kwame A Plus shares a photo to celebrate his daughter Abena Sam Obeng's graduation from Ghana International School, surprising many with her blossoming adulthood. Image credit: kwameaplus/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The politician posted the footage on his Instagram page on June 4, 2026, to celebrate her high school graduation.

The Member of Parliament congratulated his child as she completed her studies at the prestigious Ghana International School (GIS). The public announcement surprised many online observers who rarely knew that the political figure had a daughter who was already a young woman.

In the social media post, the lawmaker attached a brief note to celebrate the academic milestone of his child. Kwame A Plus wrote:

"Congratulations, daughter. Thanks, Association."

A Plus' daughter sparks reactions online

The post quickly went viral as members of the online community trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts. While many people extended their well-wishes to the young graduate, others expressed amazement at her growth.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the politician's post below:

she_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

"Congratulations, dearie 💕."

sika_antobreh commented:

"Congratulations, champ."

sarafinatetteh wrote:

"Congratulations 🙌"

Source: YEN.com.gh