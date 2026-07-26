The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works spanning three consecutive days across parts of the Accra West Region

The state agency scheduled the power outages from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 27 to 29 July 2026

Several Accra communities, including Dansoman, Oshiyie, and Ga Odumase, are among the areas listed for the outages

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled maintenance works that will cause temporary power outages across several communities in the Accra West Region over three consecutive days, from Monday, 27 July to Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

The Electricity Company of Ghana schedules power outages for maintenance in the Accra West Region from 27 to 29 July 2026, affecting several communities. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

All three outages are scheduled to run between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm each day, affecting a widespread area of residential and commercial areas in the region.

Accra communities to face 8-hour blackout

On Monday, 27 July 2026, residents in Bechem, Tunga, New Century School, Railway Quarters, Dansoman Market, Commandos Flats, and surrounding areas will be without power during the eight-hour maintenance window.

The second day of works, Tuesday, 28 July 2026, will affect parts of Petroleum, Star of the Sea, Page 2K, and their surrounding areas.

The final day of the exercise, Wednesday, 29 July 2026, covers the largest number of communities, including Mama's Inn, Sahara, Bishop Deli School, King Solomon, Ga Odumase, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Red Top, Oshiyie, and surrounding areas.

The Facebook post below contains the full statement released by ECG.

ECG apologises to affected customers

ECG stated that the maintenance works are aimed at improving service delivery for customers in the affected areas.

The company has apologised to all customers who will be inconvenienced during the exercise and urged them to plan accordingly ahead of the scheduled outages.

Residents in the listed communities are advised to store water, charge devices, and make alternative arrangements before 9:00 am on the days their areas are scheduled for the works.

Ghana police impound over 1,000 vehicles in Accra siren crackdown. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service.

Source: UGC

Police impound over 1,000 vehicles in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service intercepted 4,627 vehicles in Accra during an ongoing crackdown targeting unauthorised warning devices and illegal vehicle modifications.

The Service shared the figures in an official statement posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, of the total vehicles stopped nationwide, 1,054 were intercepted within the Greater Accra Region alone.

Source: YEN.com.gh