Davido has reportedly unveiled a custom diamond chain created to honour his late mother

The late matriarch worked as a university lecturer at Babcock University before her passing in the year 2003

Internet users reacted to the footage of the luxury jewellery piece shared online by an entertainment page

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Nigerian music artist Davido has reportedly showcased a newly acquired custom diamond chain dedicated to the memory of his late mother.

Nigerian music star Davido reportedly unveils a custom diamond chain to honour his late mother, Dr Veronica Imade Adeleke. Image credit: davido/X, kennyblogger/Instagram

Source: UGC

The singer shared the footage of the expensive jewellery piece to keep the legacy of his parents alive.

The public announcement was captured in an internet video broadcast by an entertainment handler, Kennyblogger, on June 3, 2026.

About Davido's mother, Dr Veronica Adeleke

Davido's mother was known as Dr Veronica Imade Adeleke (née Imade).

She was a brilliant scholar, a talented musician, and a university lecturer at Babcock University before her passing in 2003.

The music star frequently honours her legacy, having named his first and second daughters, Imade and Hailey Veronica, in her honour.

The diamond chain features a detailed pendant reflecting his mother's image, covered entirely in high-grade diamonds. The tribute caught the attention of online audiences, who praised the singer for remembering his family roots.

The unveiling has triggered conversations among Nigerians and music fans across different social networks. Many individuals expressed admiration for the bond the superstar still shares with his late mother.

The Instagram post below features photos and details of Davido showcasing his customised diamond chain in honour of his late mother, Dr Veronica Imade Adeleke.

Davido becomes Grammys voting member

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian Afrobeats musician Davido officially joined the Recording Academy as a Grammy voting member.

The Afrobeats superstar joined Ravyn Lenae, Offset, Jessie Reyez, Zac Brown, Anne Akiko Meyers, Miles Minnick, Maya Elizabeth, Damien Sneed, Damaris, and Stewart Copeland as part of the academy for the 2026 Grammys.

Source: YEN.com.gh