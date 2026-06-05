Ghanaian sports media personality Fiifi Manfred announced his upcoming wedding ceremony

Broadcast journalist Michael Akomeah shared the pre-wedding photographs on social media

The online post generated tens of thousands of views within three hours of publication

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Popular Ghanaian sports media personality Fiifi Manfred has generated massive online reactions after details of his upcoming wedding ceremony surfaced on social media.

The well-known commentator is set to tie the knot with his partner.

Nhyira FM’s Fiifi Manfred is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Banang. Image credit: Nhyira TV/YouTube, @akomeahmessiah/X

Source: UGC

The update became public on June 5, 2026, when his colleague, radio and television broadcast journalist Michael Akomeah, shared a post on X. The post quickly went viral, capturing the attention of sports fans and media stakeholders across the region.

Details of the Wedding Announcement

According to the update shared online, the marriage ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2026. The announcement featured several pre-wedding photographs of the broadcaster and his wife-to-be, Banang.

The post accumulated exactly 26.9K views and 70 comments within three hours after it was published. Many followers expressed excitement for the media figure as he prepares to transition into married life.

Fans react to Fiifi Manfred's pre-wedding photos

Fiifi Manfred is a popular voice in the sports broadcasting space, and his wedding news prompted a wave of congratulations from his digital audience. Several users commended his choice, while others jokingly teased his close associates about who would be next to leave the bachelor market.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@Bill_Eshun said:

"Congratulations @fiifi_manfred."

@_foreverteekay said:

"Chale the girl Dey bi ooo herhhhh."

@JBLithe05 said:

"Congratulations, Boss Fii @fiifi_manfred You know the market inside waaa😂🎉🫡."

@CFC_OBED said:

"Wow, boys."

@Kojo_Kelv said:

"🤩🤩🤩 your brother is gone oo man eleft with u 😄😄😄."

The X post below has Fiifi Manfred's pre-wedding photos.

Anita Akuffo and Sanaa dance together

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akua Akuffo got married to her husband, Sanaa Opoku, in a traditional ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2026, in Accra.

The couple was videoed dancing after changing from their first outfit, as their guests cheered and celebrated their love with them.

The TV3 presenter and her creative husband looked happy to have been joined in holy matrimony, just as their guests, who were all in white.

Source: YEN.com.gh