The family of late actress Beverly Afaglo announced details for a funeral service in the United States

The US funeral event was scheduled to take place on August 1, 2026, in Laurel, Maryland

The actress's elder sister, Royal Elorm, shared the update on her Facebook page on June 5, 2026

The family of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has released new details regarding an upcoming funeral service for her in the United States.

Actress Beverly Afaglo’s family release details for us funeral service. Image credit: Beverly_Afaglo/Instagram

Source: UGC

The service is organised for her immediate family members, including her husband and sisters who reside in the US.

The update was shared publicly on Facebook by her elder sister, Royal Elorm, on June 5, 2026. Many loved ones in the US had grown accustomed to the actress during her frequent visits to the country.

Details of the US Funeral Service

According to the announcement, the traditional funeral service in the US will be held on August 1, 2026. The event is set to take place in Laurel, Maryland 20723, USA.

This overseas service will take place exactly one week before her final burial events in Ghana. The main funeral in Ghana has already been scheduled for August 7, 2026.

The Facebook post below provides more details about Beverly Afaglo’s funeral arrangements in Maryland, USA.

Fans react to Beverly's US funeral details

Following the announcement, several social media users shared their thoughts on why the family chose to host a service in America before the final burial in Ghana. A few fans also expressed their condolences to the grieving family members.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the sister's post below:

Mercy Adjoa Osei said:

"For those asking why the funeral is being held in the USA, this is the answer. Her sisters and husband live in the USA, and normally, if you are a Ghanaian living abroad and you lose a relative in Ghana, you do a funeral there for the friends and loved ones you live with you to mourn with you, that's very normal and it's done among African Diasporans."

Mabel Odeibea Quaicoe said:

"May she have rest in the bosom of God Almighty."

Angela Korletey said:

"May her gentle soul continue to be with the lord, may God continue to guide and protect the entire family."

Ohemaa SikaDede BornRich said:

"Simple🫡👍🤘✌️🤩😍❤️❤️❤️🫡😎🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😎."

Belinda Osei said:

"Rest well, Ama."

Source: YEN.com.gh