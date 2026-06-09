A former banker has gone viral after sharing his journey from a corporate professional to a street food entrepreneur in Nigeria

The 40-year-old sells marinated cow skin and has attracted attention because of his distinctive professional appearance while trading

His inspiring story has generated reactions online, with many applauding his determination, humility and willingness to work honestly

Adeleoye Adekunle Babatunde, a Nigerian graduate and former banker, has captured widespread attention after a video showcasing his unique street food business went viral on social media.

Babatunde, who sells marinated cow skin popularly known as ponmo alata, was featured in a street interview by content creator Ayo Adams and shared on TikTok via his official handle @theayoadams.

Adeleoye Adekunle Babatunde poses in his trademark corporate attire while selling his marinated cow skin delicacies. Photo credit: Theayoadams/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the 40-year-old entrepreneur opened up about his journey from the corporate world to street vending after losing his banking job during the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite his impressive academic background, Babatunde said finding stable employment after his layoff proved difficult.

He holds a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and another in Estate Management from the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, repeated attempts to secure another well-paying job were unsuccessful, with many available opportunities offering salaries he considered inadequate.

Determined to support his family and avoid being overwhelmed by depression, Babatunde decided to start a small food business with limited capital.

What has particularly caught the attention of many social media users is his appearance: unlike many street vendors, he conducts business in neatly pressed corporate attire, complete with a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and a bow tie.

Watch the inspirational TikTok video of Adeleoye Adekunle Babatunde discussing his journey from banker to food entrepreneur here:

Babatunde explained that after covering production, transportation and feeding expenses, he earns a daily net profit of at least N5,000.

His story has resonated with many online, with social media users praising his resilience, work ethic and determination to provide for his family despite challenging circumstances.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh