Blakk Rasta claimed Stonebwoy personally funds every edition of Bhimfest, spending more than $250,000 each time

The reggae musician revealed the dancehall star flew in Jamaican acts including Spice, Busy Signal and Fantan Mojah, paying fees he himself could not match

Blakk Rasta said Stonebwoy took Bhimfest to London's OVO Arena Wembley entirely out of his own pocket, with no sponsors or major organisers behind the move

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Blakk Rasta has made a striking disclosure about the scale of Stonebwoy's personal investment in Bhimfest, stating that the dancehall star pumps more than $250,000 into every edition of the festival with little to no financial return from ticket sales.

Blakk Rasta shares how Stonebwoy spends over $250,000 on every BhimFest. Photo source: @blakkrasta, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The media personality and reggae musician made the claim on his show while reacting to Stonebwoy's latest staging of Bhimfest at London's OVO Arena Wembley, praising the event as a bold push to take Ghanaian music to bigger global platforms.

"At least he spends $250,000 to bring people here. You know how much that is? More than GH¢2.5 million on every Bhimfest that he hosts here. How many tickets is he able to sell? How many?" Blakk Rasta said.

Stonebwoy's spending on Jamaican acts

Beyond the logistics of staging the event, Blakk Rasta pointed to Stonebwoy's generosity towards the international artists he brings in as another major drain on his finances.

He referenced a specific conversation with Fantan Mojah, who reportedly told him exactly how much he was paid for a previous Bhimfest appearance, a figure that left Blakk Rasta genuinely taken aback.

"The last time Fantan Mojah was here, he told me how much Stonebwoy paid him. I couldn't believe it because honestly I don't pay artists like that for Kuchoko Roots Festival. I can't even pay half of what Stonebwoy paid Fantan Mojah," he said.

He went on to list other Jamaican heavyweights Stonebwoy has hosted at Bhimfest, including Spice, Busy Signal and Masicka, noting that each act received quality accommodation, meals and full hospitality throughout their stay in Ghana.

Bhimfest UK a landmark moment for Ghana

For Blakk Rasta, the decision to take Bhimfest to the OVO Arena Wembley represented something far greater than a single concert. He described it as a genuinely independent venture, with Stonebwoy bearing the full financial risk without leaning on sponsors or established event promoters.

"Stonebwoy spent money from his own pocket. No sponsors. Nothing. No big organizers. He did it on his own in the UK. He took Bhimfest to the UK," he said.

Blakk Rasta expressed confidence that the London outing would serve as a blueprint for future Ghanaian artists, arguing that Stonebwoy is quietly setting a standard that others can eventually follow into larger international venues.

"He's taken it all the way to London. He's seen how Nigerians are doing it. He wants to be able to push us. I think a lot of the glory would also come to Ghana, so that one day Ghanaian artists can also get up and go and fill the place because somebody set the pace," he added.

Watch Blakk Rasta's video about Stonebwoy, as shared on X below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh