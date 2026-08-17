Disturbing CCTV footage surfaced online on August 16, 2026, showing Nigerian businesswoman Bebe Orji collapsing inside a commercial store in China

The viral clip showed Bebe Jewelry clutching her chest before falling from her chair as customers and store attendants moved past her without intervening

Thousands of Nigerians responded online with grief and outrage after the footage spread rapidly across X, Facebook and Instagram

Viral CCTV footage circulating across social media since 16 August 2026 has captured the final moments of Blessing Orji, a Nigerian businesswoman widely known as Bebe Jewelry or Bebe Orji, who collapsed and reportedly died inside a commercial store in China.

The footage, which spread rapidly across X, Facebook and Instagram, shows Bebe Jewelry seated inside the store before placing her hand on her chest, a gesture many viewers interpreted as a sign of cardiac distress.

Nigerian businesswoman Bebe Orji collapses and dies inside a commercial store in China. Credit: bebe Oriji

Source: Instagram

Legit reported that she appeared to make attempts to attract the attention of those around her, but customers and staff continued moving through the store. She then fell from her chair onto the floor.

After she collapsed, no one in the footage moved to physically assist her.

One store attendant was seen pressing buttons on her phone, apparently making a call, but no direct intervention was captured on camera.

Bebe Jewelry, who had a following on TikTok and Facebook, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact location of the store within China has not been confirmed. At the time of publication, no statement had emerged from Nigerian diplomatic channels, and the businesswoman's family had not released an official response. Medical confirmation of the cause of death had also not been established.

Nigerians React With Grief and Outrage

The footage drew thousands of views within hours and provoked a wave of emotionally charged responses from the Nigerian online community.

Many directed frustration at the bystanders visible in the clip, while others called for wider awareness around emergency first aid.

@Godslove6969 wrote: "I think she was feeling uncomfortable for considerable period of time but maybe due to language barrier she was able to get attention on time until she collapsed. People around her would have performed CPR and she might had the opportunity to live. Let our hustle not take us."

@Badmancash1 said: "They all ignored her even after she fell they couldn't help her up. Wow"

@Mayor_of__benure reacted: "This video is so disturbing. Just look at what happened to this woman. She was desperately trying to reach out for help, calling the women around her, yet they ignored her. Even after she was lying on the ground, they still did nothing. Her family should seriously consider suing the store or demanding answers from the authorities. This is absolutely insane. This is beyond disturbing. God, I'm so pissed off right now."

Bobrisky shares health update about kidney

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian influencer Bobrisky unveiled her eGFR kidney function result after undergoing a medical assessment.

Bobrisky made a lighthearted remark about surviving cosmetic surgery with her kidney still intact, sparking reactions.

The social media personality urged fans who may be unaware of their kidney function status to seek medical testing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh