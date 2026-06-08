Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi, a retired Archdeacon of the Church of Nigeria, has died at the age of 86

His son confirmed the death, describing him as a man who dedicated his life fully to ministry and service

Tributes have continued to pour in from the Anglican Communion and the wider Christian community

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) is mourning the passing of the Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi, a retired Archdeacon whose ministry spanned more than four decades across multiple dioceses in Nigeria and beyond.

He died on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja, Kogi State, at the age of 86. His death was confirmed in a statement issued by his son, Omeiza Ajayi, a journalist with Vanguard, on behalf of the family.

Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi is remembered for over four decades of service in the Anglican ministry. Photo credit: Omeiza Ajayi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Describing his father’s final moments, Omeiza paid tribute to a life dedicated to service, saying he “did not retreat” and “did not surrender,” but completed his assignment like “a soldier going home after a long and honourable campaign.”

Venerable Ajayi’s ministerial journey began in Lagos and took him across several regions, including Zambia, Kwara, Ondo and Kogi States.

Over the course of his 41 years in ministry, he served under seven bishops, reflecting a long and consistent ecclesiastical career marked by stability and dedication.

According to reports, he was widely regarded as a church planter, with a strong emphasis on establishing new congregations in every posting he held.

His approach to ministry was described as disciplined, structured and deeply committed to spiritual growth within communities.

He also served in leadership roles within the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during different phases of his career, contributing to broader Christian advocacy and organisational leadership.

An obituary shared by his son on Facebook described him as a patriarch whose life was anchored in faith and hope. The statement noted that he passed away just days before what would have been his 86th birthday.

Tributes have continued to pour in from members of the Anglican Communion and the wider Christian community, who remember him as a devoted cleric whose legacy is defined by service, church planting and unwavering commitment to ministry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh