Chelsea confirmed Joao Pedro will wear the No.9 shirt for the 2026/27 season, dropping the No. 20 he became known for

The No.9 jersey carries a notorious reputation at Chelsea, with high-profile strikers struggling badly after putting it on

Fans flooded social media with concern after the announcement, fearing the so-called Chelsea No. 9 curse could derail Pedro's form

Chelsea supporters are already worried about Joao Pedro's decision to switch to the No. 9 shirt ahead of the 2026/27 season, despite the Brazilian forward entering the campaign in impressive form.

The 24-year-old has worn No. 20 since joining Chelsea from Brighton in 2025, becoming so closely associated with the number that fans affectionately dubbed him "JP20."

However, Chelsea has now confirmed on its official website that Pedro will take the No. 9 shirt, a decision that has revived memories of the number's difficult history at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans are unhappy with Joao Pedro's decision to switch from his No. 20 jersey ahead of the 2026/27 season. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Why Chelsea fans fear Joao Pedro's No.9 shirt

The No.9 has developed an unwanted reputation at Chelsea since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink enjoyed a successful spell in it.

Several strikers have struggled to live up to expectations while wearing the shirt, with Fernando Torres perhaps the most famous example.

The Spaniard arrived for a British-record fee but endured a difficult spell in front of goal.

Watch a YouTube compilation of Torres' struggles at Chelsea:

Liam Delap was the latest player to wear the number and managed only one Premier League goal in 28 appearances last season after scoring 12 for Ipswich the previous campaign.

As expected, Chelsea fans were quick to express their concerns on X.

@general_Dee0412 asked:

"Who advised you!!!"

@hokykyhollah wrote:

"Must a striker wear a number 9 shirt? Cause I don't understand this decision o, the 20 is better nah..😩🙏"

@Phemmyyyyy added:

"You should've stuck with No.20, man. This is so worrying 😭💙"

Joao Pedro's Chelsea form offers hope

Pedro's current form, however, gives supporters plenty of reasons to remain optimistic.

He has scored seven goals and provided one assist in five pre-season matches, making him one of Chelsea's standout performers heading into the new campaign.

The club has also rewarded his progress with a new contract running until June 2032, with an option to extend it further.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement, with Pedro reportedly receiving improved financial terms.

He was not included in Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, meaning his attention has remained firmly on Chelsea.

The No. 9 may carry plenty of unwanted history, but Pedro's performances suggest he could be the player capable of finally changing the narrative.

Arsenal face Community Shield 'curse'

In another superstition-related context, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal’s Community Shield win over Manchester City could be a bad sign for their Premier League title hopes.

No team has won both trophies in the same season since Manchester City did it in 2019.

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Source: YEN.com.gh