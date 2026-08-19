Rev. Nankur Peter Kundul, a COCIN pastor, died after being bitten by a snake while on a missionary assignment in Boltim village, Plateau State

His death was announced on August 13 by a close friend, who revealed he passed away at Sabon Gida Clinic following the attack

Rev. Kundul was at least the third Christian to die from a snakebite in the Gamakai area, with venomous snakes reportedly overrunning the mission field

A pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) has lost his life after being bitten by a snake while conducting missionary work in a remote Nigerian village.

COCIN Pastor Rev. Nankur Peter Kundul reportedly dies after being bitten by a snake. Image credit: Moses Selnan Nantip

Source: Facebook

Rev. Nankur Peter Kundul was serving a congregation at Boltim village in the Gamakai District, Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, when the fatal incident occurred.

His death was formally announced on August 13 by his friend Rinkyer Asaph, who shared the heartbreaking news publicly.

"My heart is deeply saddened by the demise of my friend, Pastor Nankur Peter Kundul of COCIN Boltim, Gamakai, in Langtang South LGA, who lost his life to a snakebite at the Sabon Gida Clinic," Asaph wrote.

Snakebite deaths hit Gamakai Mission field

Rev. Kundul's passing is not an isolated tragedy. Reports indicate that the Gamakai area has seen a troubling surge in snakebite incidents, with the mission field described as having been invaded by venomous snakes.

At least two other Christians had already died from similar attacks in the same area before Rev. Kundul's death, raising serious concerns about the safety of missionaries and local worshippers operating in the region.

The news, which circulated widely on social media via AK Praise blog and was also reported by Punch newspapers, drew an outpouring of reactions from Nigerians online, many of whom were visibly shaken.

Nigerians react to pastor's death

@Nwatu Samy wrote:

"But Bible says 'even if I trampled upon snakes and scorpions nothing will happen to me' wetin com sup for em matter?"

@Martina Edward Mamza commented:

"Na human turn to snake 😏😏"

@Witness Immanuel shared a personal account:

"Similar snake could've bitten me if not for God, few weeks ago. I was sitting in the dark with my mom while she cooks., and I had my phone in my hands close to my face, and the snake was creeping from my left side towards me slowly. I thought I saw a shadow of something, then I put on my flashlight, and then I saw the snake. I said 'nobody move', and the snake somehow obeyed the decree and I hit it on the head. Thanks to God almighty. May God protect all of us out there!"

Prophet Isaac Ofori passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Isaac Ofori, a popular Kumasi-based young man of God passed away after collapsing during a church service.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with speculation about the cause of his demise emerging.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh