The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled emergency outages across Accra West and Volta regions on August 19 and 20, 2026

Areas including Kokrobite, Oshiyie, and Old Bortianor in Accra West faced disruptions on Wednesday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Volta Region communities in Adaklu and the Ketu North belt are scheduled to lose power on Thursday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued emergency maintenance notices detailing power outages across specific areas in the Accra West and Volta regions to allow engineers to undertake crucial fault repairs.

According to notices released by the power distribution utility on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the temporary disruptions are necessary to fix technical faults and improve overall service delivery across the affected networks.

The ECG announces emergency power outages in Accra West and the Volta Region on August 19-20, 2026, Phoro credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Accra West Region interruptions

In the Accra West Region, an emergency outage is taking place today, Wednesday, August 19, 2026, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Residents and businesses in the following locations and surrounding communities will experience power supply disruptions:

Kokrobite

Oshiyie

Old Bortianor

Kings University College

Tetegu Wassaman

Volta Region interruptions

Parts of the Volta Region are scheduled for maintenance operations tomorrow, Thursday, August 20, 2026, with power outages planned from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The affected areas in the Volta Region include:

Adaklu Area: Adaklu Torda, Adaklu Sofa, Adaklu Ablornu, Adaklu Waya, Anfoe and surrounding localities.

Adaklu Torda, Adaklu Sofa, Adaklu Ablornu, Adaklu Waya, Anfoe and surrounding localities. Ketu North/Dzodze Belt: Payin, Dzodze and surrounding areas.

ECG expresses regrets over power outages

The power distribution company expressed regret over the planned outages.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise as a result of this exercise.”

Affected customers are advised to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their electrical appliances during the maintenance window.

ECG has assured customers that power will be restored as soon as the maintenance works are completed.

Read the ECG statement on Facebook below:

GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had released its morning forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity were expected across the northern and transition zones into the afternoon.

Residents in coastal, forest and hilly areas were also warned of reduced visibility due to mist and fog during the early hours.

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Source: YEN.com.gh