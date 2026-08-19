Former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose alleged that the Accord Party spent no less than N40bn to secure victory in the August 15 Osun governorship election

Fayose made the claim during a video interview on August 19, 2026, directly contradicting Afrobeats star Davido's insistence that his uncle's party won on popular support alone

The former governor also alleged that over N7.5bn was distributed to local governments and wards in the days before the poll, with a minimum of N35m sent to each ward

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Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the Accord Party poured no less than N40 billion into securing victory for Ademola Adeleke in the August 15 Osun State governorship election, flatly contradicting comments made by Adeleke's nephew, Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Ayodele Fayose alleges the Accord Party spent N40bn on the Osun governorship election, countering Davido's claims of grassroots support. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Fayose, according to reports by legit.ng, made the claim on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, during a video interview with TVC journalist Nifemi Oguntoye, shared on Oguntoye's X handle.

Davido had previously accused the All Progressives Congress of spending N110bn on vote-buying during the election, while asserting that the Accord Party's victory was driven by grassroots popularity rather than financial muscle. Fayose dismissed that position entirely.

"Accord Party led the opponents. The money that went to that election from the Accord party itself cannot be under N40 billion. I stand to be corrected," the former governor said.

Fayose's ward-level spending allegations

Beyond the headline figure, Fayose alleged that more than N7.5bn was funnelled directly to local governments and individual wards in the final days before the vote, with no ward receiving less than N35 million.

"On Monday, they sent over N7.5 billion to the various local governments. Various wards. The minimum for the wards that got the minimum would be about N35 million. In a ward of about 7, 8, 9 polling units," he said.

He also pointed to account freezes by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as a signal that something had gone awry.

"The N20 million that went out like a week before the election that prompted the EFCC to freeze their account shows that something is not right. Why don't you send those to the people six months ago?" he asked.

Fayose conceded that both the Accord Party and the APC exceeded legal spending limits but maintained that the scale of expenditure on both sides did not diminish the meaning of the final result.

On the final tally, Accord Party's Adeleke polled 511,067 votes against APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji's 444,815, a margin of 66,252 votes. Fayose attributed roughly 46,000 of those votes to Ede, Adeleke's family stronghold, arguing the APC had no meaningful base there regardless of its candidate.

When asked whether the APC should pursue a court challenge, Fayose said they should, adding:

"I believe it was pirated. That's what I believe," in reference to the vote tallies from Ede. He also stated that President Bola Tinubu had the capacity to swing the election in the APC's favour but chose not to, describing the president as "magnanimous."

Looking ahead to 2027, Fayose, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the opposition had squandered its best chance by failing to present a united front.

"The only thing that can give them hope has passed, which is that they are coming together. They have failed to come together, and they cannot retrieve that back. That is certain," he said.

Reactions to Ayodele Fayose's claims

Nigerians on social media responded with a mix of scepticism and frustration to Fayose's allegations.

Ebunoluwa Adeyemi said:

"The only thing I know is that Wike and Fayose are enemies of progress."

John Pindar Mshelia said:

"You want the party to do how? The other party might have spent more but?"

Ola Aderibigbe said:

"This Fayose, what is your concern about it? This man has a problem."

Oseni Rashid Abimbola said:

"What is the problem with Fayose? Don't destroy the Accord Party as you destroyed PDP. You don't talk about 110bn."

Davido opens up on life with Chioma

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido had opened up about his life as a father, sharing an emotional reflection on his twin children with his wife, Chioma.

In a recent interview, the singer spoke about the joy of welcoming the twins, describing the experience as beautiful and sharing that he and Chioma often find themselves admiring their children.

Davido said he and his wife sometimes sit together and marvel at the twins, expressing amazement at the children they have created.

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Source: YEN.com.gh