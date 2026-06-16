Abu Trica appeared at the Accra High Court with his lawyer

The legal team declined to disclose the reason behind the latest proceedings

The next extradition hearing was scheduled for July 10

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An online update shared by dek360ghana on Instagram on June 16, 2026, confirmed that Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica appeared at the Accra High Court as his legal proceedings continue.

The Accra High Court adjourns Abu Trica's extradition case linked to an $8 million romance scam to July 10 2026. Image credit: dek360ghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He was accompanied by his legal representative, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, during the court session.

The social media video captured the embattled internet personality walking silently alongside his lawyer out of the court premises. The appearance followed ongoing legal actions regarding his status in the country.

Court adjourns extradition case

The legal team declined to share the reason behind the latest proceedings with the press after leaving the courtroom. However, reports indicated that the next extradition hearing has been scheduled for July 10, 2026.

Abu Trica continues to challenge his extradition to the United States (US). The international request is linked to allegations involving an $8 million romance scam case.

The footage of the quiet walk from the courtroom has generated conversations among social media observers who track the high-profile fraud case.

The Instagram post below shows the moment Abu Trica and his legal representatives walked out of court on June 16, 2026.

FBI shares ominous Abu Trica update

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI shared an ominous Abu Trica case update that left fans of the socialite in fear for his future.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 4, on the Small Business Administration website, the law enforcement agency spoke about its crackdown on fraud involving multiple Ghanaian nationals.

It claimed that it had successfully detained three of the suspects who are facing charges in the US and added that the other two, Abu Trica and his friend Daniel Yusif, were awaiting extradition.

Source: YEN.com.gh