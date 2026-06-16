Social media users shared unverified claims that Erika Kirk filed to legally change her last name

Online posts stated that the Turning Point USA CEO decided to revert to her maiden name

Reputable media organisations and official court records did not confirm the legal filing

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Unverified reports circulating on social media claim that Erika Kirk has filed a legal application to remove her late husband's surname from her name.

Erika Kirk reportedly files to legally stop using her late husband Charlie Kirk’s surname. Image credit: ifstudies.org, Word on Fire

Source: UGC

Reports shared by @usdailypost on June 16, 2026, claim that she intends to return officially to her maiden name, Frantzve.

The rumour emerged heavily across online networks on June 15, 2026, catching the attention of public commentators. Erika Kirk, born Erika Lane Frantzve, married the late Charlie Kirk on May 8, 2021.

Following his fatal shooting in September 2025, she took over leadership responsibilities as the CEO of Turning Point USA.

Several internet accounts, including a platform known as HoopsCrave, published updates regarding the status of her name.

"She has decided officially to change her last name, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another," The online posts read.

Some video reels on Instagram echoed the same story, telling viewers that she would soon drop the Kirk name.

However, as of June 16, 2026, no credible news outlets or official court registries have verified that any legal paperwork has been submitted.

The Instagram post below has more about the reported decision by Erika Kirk.

Major breakthrough in Charlie Kirk murder case

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the suspect in the killing of US activist Charlie Kirk has been named as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

US authorities announced the arrest of Robinson during a press briefing on September 12.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox began his press conference saying, "We got him."

Source: YEN.com.gh