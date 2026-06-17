A young man, Sydney Nwosu, has shared how he overcame years of setbacks to become a Canadian permanent resident after facing 12 unsuccessful relocation applications

Rather than giving up, he decided to apply to study in Canada in 2022, where he was successfully granted admission and approval to relocate

He encouraged others facing similar challenges not to lose hope, saying determination and resilience can eventually lead to life-changing opportunities

A young man has shared his journey to becoming a Canadian permanent resident after years of unsuccessful attempts to relocate abroad.

Sydney Nwosu said in a Facebook post that he faced 12 application rejections between 2018 and 2021 before finally securing approval to move to Canada in 2022.

Sydney Nwosu says years of persistence eventually led to his becoming a Canadian permanent resident after multiple application rejections. Photo credit: Sydney Nwosu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, each unsuccessful application cost him ₦45,000 (approximately GHS 400) in fees, in addition to the time, effort and financial sacrifices he made throughout the process.

Nwosu recalled the challenges he encountered while pursuing opportunities overseas, including the withdrawal of a scholarship offer after he was denied a United States visa.

He also spoke about coping with limited resources, saying he once relied on a petrol station to charge his laptop while preparing his applications.

Despite the setbacks, he said he remained determined and decided to apply to study in Canada. His application was approved in 2022, allowing him to relocate and complete a two-year programme.

Watch the Facebook post of Nwoso in the company of his friends in Canada:

According to Nwosu, he secured employment shortly after graduating, saved enough money to recover the cost of his relocation several times over and eventually obtained Canadian permanent residency.

He encouraged others facing similar challenges to remain persistent, saying long periods of disappointment can eventually give way to success.

Source: YEN.com.gh