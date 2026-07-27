A Ghanaian actress shared a flier on Instagram announcing the one-week celebration of her late sister, Ms Mabel Intuah

The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the East Legon Executive Clubhouse from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Fellow celebrities including Emelia Brobbey, Empress Gifty, and Gloria Osarfo reacted with grief to the announcement

A Ghanaian actress is inviting friends and loved ones to mark the one-week anniversary of her late sister, Ms Mabel Intuah, CEO of Mayan Stitches, popularly known as Auntie Mabel.

Ghanaian actress announces a one-week celebration for her late sister, Ms Mabel Intuah, on 30th July 2026. Image credit: Dagaati Girl, vivian_jill_lawrence/ Instagram

Source: UGC

On July 26, 2026, the grieving actress took to Instagram to share a flier with the details of the solemn gathering.

"I'm inviting all my friends and loved ones to come and support me at the one-week celebration of my sister. It will be held on Thursday, 30th July 2026, at the East Legon Executive Clubhouse from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM," he wrote.

Details of Auntie Mabel's one-week celebration

The event is set to take place at the East Legon Executive Clubhouse in Accra, running for six hours from noon.

The actress described the occasion as an opportunity for those who loved her sister to gather and offer support during an undoubtedly difficult period for the family.

Ms Mabel Intuah was known to many in Ghana's entertainment and creative circles, and her passing has left a void felt deeply by several prominent figures.

She was widely regarded as a backbone of support for many, including gospel artiste Obaapa Christy, among others.

The Instagram post below has late Auntie Mabel's one-week celebration flyer.

Celebrities react to Auntie Mabel's passing

The announcement drew an outpouring of emotion from fellow celebrities, many of whom expressed disbelief and sorrow in the comments section.

emeliabrobbey wrote:

"My deepest condolences 💐."

empress_gifty responded:

"Eiiiiii😭😭😭😭😭😭."

gloriaosarfo commented:

"Eiiii Awurade Nyame🤦🏽‍♀️💔😭😢😩😢😢😢💔."

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy recounts speaking to Auntie Mabel the same day she passed. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Obaapa Christy pays tribute to Auntie Mabel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy opened up about the final conversation she had with the late Auntie Mabel, stressing that they spoke on the very day, July 22, 2026, Auntie Mabel died.

Speaking on the radio, Obaapa Christy described receiving a call from Auntie Mabel that day, during which Auntie Mabel mentioned she was at the hospital.

Believing it was a routine visit, Obaapa Christy thought nothing of it and told her they would pick up their ongoing business discussion once she returned home.

Source: YEN.com.gh