Spain's Supreme Court ruled that migrants with criminal records can qualify for legal residency under certain conditions

The ruling overturned a previous interpretation that automatically barred applicants with any criminal history from obtaining residence permits

The decision is expected to affect thousands of migrants living in Spain who were previously excluded from regularisation processes

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Spain's Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling that clears the way for migrants with criminal records to obtain legal residency in the country, reversing a long-standing interpretation of immigration law that had categorically shut them out.

The Spanish Supreme Court opens a residency path for migrants with criminal records. Photo source: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto, SeventyFour/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a Brussels Signal news report, the court's Contentious-Administrative Chamber found that a prior criminal record should not automatically disqualify a migrant from applying for residence in Spain.

Instead, authorities must now assess each case individually, weighing the nature and severity of the offence, the interest of children, how much time has passed, and whether the applicant has demonstrated rehabilitation or strong ties to the country.

The disputed provision formed part of Royal Decree 1155/2024, the immigration regulation overhauled by the Spanish Government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in 2024.

The immigration reform sought to simplify residence procedures and widen routes to regularisation.

What the ruling means for Spanish migrants

Previously, immigration officials routinely rejected residency applications the moment any criminal history appeared on a file, regardless of how minor the offence was or how long ago it had occurred, when protected family rights or European citizenship was at stake.

The Supreme Court's ruling dismantles that blanket approach and replaces it with a proportionality test.

Under the new standard, a person who committed a minor offence years ago and has since built a stable life in Spain could no longer be turned away purely on the basis of that record.

The 149-page judgement confirmed the visa requirements for certain relatives living abroad.

It also backed the residence rules the regulation set for family members of Spanish citizens.

Officials are now required to conduct a genuine review of each individual's circumstances before arriving at a decision.

The court's ruling also lifted a ban that had stopped temporary employment agencies from recruiting foreign seasonal workers.

Thousands of applicants could be affected

The ruling is expected to have significant practical consequences for thousands of migrants currently living in irregular situations across Spain.

Many of these individuals had previously been told they were ineligible for regularisation, even when they had spent years in the country, raised families, and integrated into local communities.

Legal experts say the decision aligns Spanish immigration policies more closely with European human rights standards, which have long held that automatic exclusions of this nature can violate the right to private and family life.

The Spanish government has not yet issued official guidance on how immigration offices should implement the ruling, but advocacy groups are already urging affected individuals to seek legal advice and consider resubmitting applications that were previously denied.

Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain publishes a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Spain names 60 visa-free eligible countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain named a full list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

While this move aims to facilitate international travel, the exclusion of any African nation has raised concerns about accessibility and fairness in global mobility.

Source: YEN.com.gh