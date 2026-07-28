Chiefs and people of Atronie in the Bono Region have threatened to use spiritual means against illegal miners destroying their land and water sources

The Atronie Traditional Authority warned that once their local deity is invoked, nothing can be done to reverse its consequences

Nana Yaw Ampofo said complaints to police, the municipal assembly, and other institutions have yielded no action from authorities

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Chiefs in Atronie, a community in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, have threatened to invoke their local deity against illegal miners if the government continues to ignore their repeated calls for intervention.

Nana Yaw Ampofo, Secretary to the Atronie Traditional Authority, issued the warning to GNA during an interview at Atronie.

Chiefs and people of Atronie in the Bono Region plan to use spiritual means against illegal miners destroying their land and water sources. Credit: CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/ ALEXIS HUGUET

Source: Getty Images

"We are going to invoke the assistance and anger of our local deity to stop the galamseyers, and that will be disastrous," he said.

Nana Ampofo described the local shrine as "unforgiving" and said the traditional authority was notifying the government before acting because "nothing can be done to pacify the gods if we invoke their anger."

He stressed that the decision was not being taken lightly and that the chiefs were simply running out of options.

According to Nana Ampofo, a group of people is currently carrying out illegal mining operations in the area.

The traditional authority has already reported the situation to the police, the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, and other relevant bodies, but no action has followed.

The destruction caused by the illegal miners extends across farmlands, crops, vegetation, and forest cover. Of particular concern is the Amoma River, which Nana Ampofo identified as the primary source of drinking water for the community.

He said the river has been severely polluted as a direct result of the mining activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh