Prophet Roja has been dragged into the drama surrounding the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka over a message to Sarah Adwoa Safo Kantanka

A member of the family alleged the supposed prophecy from the man of God may have contributed to the current behaviour of the former MP for Dome- Kwabenya

Prophet Roja had affirmed in an old video claiming to have delivered a message to Adwoa Safo and had cautioned her about what he had told her

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Prophet Roja has become the latest person drawn into the ongoing family dispute over the funeral arrangements for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Prophet Roja is dragged into Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family drama over a message to Adwoa Safo. Image credit: DeLighter Roja, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

The controversy follows a video in which Prophet Roja claimed he received a message from the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission after his passing.

Prophet Roja's message to Adwoa Safo

According to the preacher, the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka instructed him to deliver a message to his daughter, former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Although Prophet Roja did not share the contents of the alleged message, he publicly urged Adwoa Safo not to forget what he had told her.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja is below:

Kantanka's family member drags Prophet Roja

Kwadwo Safo Akofena addressed a press conference on Monday, where he announced that the funeral reportedly scheduled by Adwoa Safo for July 30 would not take place.

He insisted that the family had not approved the arrangements and stated that they were not involved in organising the event.

Following the press conference, a member of the Kantanka family publicly mentioned Prophet Roja while commenting on the ongoing dispute.

In a video circulating on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the family member questioned the preacher's involvement and suggested that the alleged message delivered to Adwoa Safo could be linked to her current actions based on rumours they are hearing.

He argued that Prophet Roja had admitted the message came from a dream after Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's death, adding that the preacher shares no close bond with the late legend.

He also accused the former MP of a supposed rituals that involves some parts of her late father's body parts.

The Facebook video of the family member speaking about Prophet Roja's supposed message is below.

Adwoa Safo accused of holding father's body hostage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Apostle Safo family issued a statement accusing Adwoa Safo of preventing them from taking custody of their father's body.

Family members allege that Adwoa Safo's lawyers indicated she would cooperate only after a GH¢3.7 million payment was made.

The family has declared the funeral dates announced for July 30 and 31, 2026 invalid, saying new dates will be set after all parties agree.

Source: YEN.com.gh