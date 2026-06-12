A marriage counsellor shared her observations about late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife during his memorial

The late Nollywood actor passed away on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer

The memorial event took place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos

A Nigerian marriage counsellor, Oluchi Uzongwa, has publicly shared what she observed about late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, during his service of songs.

Marriage counsellor Oluchi Uzongwa shares a deep observation about Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, after her public appearance. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo, BellaNaija/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The event, which was held at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, brought together family members and entertainment celebrities to mourn the deceased film star.

Oluchi Uzongwa, who watched the footage of the ceremony, took to her Facebook page, Secrets of Love, Marriage and Health, to reflect on the widow's emotional state.

She explained that seeing the late actor's wife holding back her tears serves as a profound reminder of the true value of love and family.

"Seeing Alex Ekubo's wife holding back tears at his candlelight service reminded me that love is never truly measured until moments like this. As I watched the candlelight service, I couldn't help but think about how important it is to cherish the people God has placed in our lives," the counsellor's Facebook post read.

"Life is fragile, but love expressed at the right time leaves a lasting impact. May God comfort Alex Ekubo's wife, family, friends, and everyone mourning his loss. Rest in peace, Alexx. After seeing this candlelight service, what is one thing you would like to say to your spouse, partner, parent, or loved one today?" the counsellor added.

Alexx Ekubo's wife: Reactions trail woman's observation

The counsellor's online post quickly attracted attention from fans and social media users who left condolences for the grieving widow. Many commentators offered brief words of comfort, noting how heavy the loss must be for the family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Lilian Tv said:

"Chaii, it is well."

Ugochinyere Bles said:

"All is well."

Abraham Queen said:

"Rip, bro."

Uche Jombo criticises bloggers for exposing late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife's identity, stressing the family's choice for privacy during mourning. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo, Instagram, Uche Jombo/X

Source: UGC

Uche slams blogger for exposing Alexx's wife

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood actress Uche Jombo expressed great dissatisfaction with internet bloggers who circulated the photographs and video clips of late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli.

The movie star pointed out that the family deliberately kept the woman's identity hidden to protect her from public scrutiny.

Source: YEN.com.gh