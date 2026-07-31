The Ghana Police Service arrested 52 people suspected of participating in unlawful motorcycle racing activities across Accra

Officers launched a targeted operation against dangerous riding practices that were disrupting movement on major roads in the capital

Authorities have warned that reckless motorcycle behaviour poses a serious risk to riders and other road users

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested 52 individuals suspected of taking part in unlawful motorcycle racing in Accra, following a dedicated operation against dangerous riding practices on public roads.

Officers moved against the suspects after growing concerns over organised racing activities and reckless riding, including high-speed manoeuvres and stunts being performed on major roads in the capital, posing a significant threat to public safety.

Ghana police arrest 52 suspects in Accra over unlawful motorcycle racing. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

Police operation targets reckless riding

The operation was carried out as part of a broader push to enforce road traffic regulations and reduce accidents attributed to irresponsible motorcycle use.

The Ghana Police Service said rising numbers of riders engaging in risky conduct had made intervention necessary,

In a report sighted on Citinewroom, the police stressed that such behaviour endangers not only the riders themselves but also other road users sharing the same routes.

The 52 suspects are expected to assist the police with ongoing investigations as authorities work to fully understand the scale of the unlawful racing activities and identify others involved.

Ghanaians urged to report violations

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that monitoring of areas known for unlawful motorcycle racing will continue, with further action to be taken against those found to be in breach of road safety laws.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report instances of reckless riding and other road safety violations directly to the police, as part of a community-driven approach to tackling the problem.

Motorcyclists have also been urged to comply with road traffic regulations and refrain from any activities that could put lives at risk.

Ghana police arrest 10 suspects in Tema

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Police had arrested 10 suspects during an intelligence-led operation at an apartment in Mataheko-Afienya.

The group was allegedly coordinated by a Nigerian national, Francis Olayi Ojo, according to the Police.

CID Director General COP Lydia Donkor had announced the arrests at a press briefing on July 21, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh