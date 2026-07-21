Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced a new 2029 target to end the double-track system at a Government Accountability Series press briefing in Accra on July 20, 2026

The minister shared that Cabinet had approved the STAR-J infrastructure programme valued at $331 million, covering 210 senior high schools and TVET institutions

President Mahama had previously stated in May 2026 that the double-track system would be phased out by 2027 through the upgrading of 50 senior high schools

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Ghana's Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has pushed back the deadline for ending the senior high school (SHS) double-track system from 2027 to 2029, citing the scale of infrastructure works needed to accommodate the country's growing student population.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announces a revised 2029 target to end Ghana’s double-track system. Image credit: Hon Haruna Iddrisu/FB

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, July 20, 2026, under the government's "Government Accountability Series," Mr Iddrisu outlined plans for a sweeping expansion of school facilities across the country.

The revised timeline marks a significant shift from the position President John Dramani Mahama took in May 2026, when he stated that the double-track system would be scrapped by 2027 following the upgrading of 50 senior high schools.

The Instagram post below has more details about the deadline extension for the abolishment of the SHS double-track system.

Education Minister announces STAR-J Programme

At the heart of the minister's announcement is the STAR-J infrastructure programme, valued at 331 million dollars, which Cabinet has already approved.

Parliament is expected to deliberate on the proposal on July 21, 2026. According to Mr Iddrisu, the programme will cover 210 senior high schools, senior high technical schools, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions nationwide.

The breakdown of the programme includes the rehabilitation of 112 senior high schools and 38 TVET institutions, the upgrading of 30 Category C schools to Category B, and the conversion of 20 Category B schools to Category A.

The figures the minister cited, however, account for 200 institutions in total, leaving a gap of 10 that he did not address during the briefing.

Mr Iddrisu pointed to Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and Achimota School as prime examples of institutions where student enrolment surged under the Free Senior High School policy, introduced in 2017, without matching growth in classrooms, dormitories, or laboratories.

"That's why we're introducing the STAR-J initiative. By 2029, we should be done with double track with this intervention. Some of the double-track schools, it's just furniture. They are not asking for money. Director General of GES is here. I hear about a hundred schools. If we give them adequate furniture, they are out of double track. So it's to coordinate the things we are doing," the minister said.

The programme will also fund new community day senior high schools in Nima and Kasoa, and a special needs education facility in the Volta Region. A second special needs school is under consideration between Kintampo and a town in the Upper East Region.

President Mahama's earlier 2027 commitment was tied to a 300 million dollar World Bank facility approved by the Bank's Executive Board on June 16, 2026.

The YouTube post below has the full media briefing held by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu on July 21, 2026.

BECE results and school placement update

On the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Mr Iddrisu said results are expected to be released on or before July 31, 2026.

He added that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System will only commence after results are out, a change he said was designed to reduce favouritism during the placement process.

The minister's deadline extension for the double-track system drew swift reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing scepticism.

psalmistmaxx18 said:

"Ahh."

iamluvjesus wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 talk a lot,😂😂😂😂😂 do little😂😂😂."

brainyabillion commented:

"You people surprise me every day. You still trust politicians?? This day and age??😂😂😂."

ghgossipnews reacted:

"😂😂😂."

The Ghana Education Service has a harmonised prospectus to help families plan purchases under the Free Senior High School policy. Credit: Graphic Online

Source: Facebook

Ghana Education Service harmonised SHS prospectus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that with the West African Examinations Council setting July 15, 2026, as the target date for releasing the results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination, most parents will set their sights on getting school items and selecting schools.

With the onset of the Free Senior High School policy and attendant problems that came with concerns over costs, the Ghana Education Service introduced a harmonised prospectus to help parents prepare their wards for school.

The prospectus in the past has been divided into categories, starting with Category A, which has 27 basic items like trunks and toiletries.

Source: YEN.com.gh