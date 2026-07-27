The UK government has exempted students from three African countries from submitting proof of funds when applying for a student visa

The exemption applies to nationals of specific African nations that hold a low visa refusal rate and strong compliance record

The development has significant implications for African students seeking to study in the United Kingdom

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The United Kingdom has identified three African countries whose nationals are not required to submit proof of funds as part of their student visa applications, according to a report by Legit.ng.

The exemption forms part of the UK's broader student visa framework, which differentiates between applicants based on the risk profile assigned to their country of origin.

The UK government exempts students from three countries from submitting proof of funds with their student visa applications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Students from low-risk countries with strong immigration compliance histories are granted simplified application requirements.

Which African countries made the list

Of the 54 countries on the African continent, only Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia have been granted this exemption by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI). Citizens holding passports from these three nations can proceed through the application process without providing upfront evidence of sufficient funds.

Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and the vast majority of African nations do not qualify, meaning their citizens remain subject to the full set of financial documentation requirements.

What non-exempt applicants must provide

For applicants from countries outside the exempt list, the UKVI enforces a specific set of financial rules that must be met before a student visa can be granted.

Central to these requirements is the 28-day rule, which stipulates that the required amount of money must have been held continuously in a regulated personal bank account for 28 consecutive days, without dropping below the minimum threshold at any point during that period.

The bank statement submitted as evidence must also be dated no more than 31 days before the visa application is lodged.

Certain categories of funds are explicitly ruled out.

Applicants cannot rely on overdrafts, cryptocurrency holdings, stocks and shares, pension accounts, or funds held in banks that are not regulated by a recognised financial authority in the country where the bank operates.

The Home Office has also warned that it reserves the right to contact banks directly to verify the authenticity of submitted statements. Should a bank fail to confirm the details provided, or if the institution's electronic record-keeping is considered unreliable, the visa application will be refused on those grounds.

The updated guidance underscores the increasingly strict scrutiny applied to international student visa applications from African nations, where the burden of financial proof remains a significant hurdle in securing entry to UK educational institutions.

UK waives citizenship fees for children under 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government has introduced a citizenship registration fee waiver for children under the age of 18.

The waiver applies to children who are entitled to register as British citizens but whose families cannot afford the application fee.

Source: YEN.com.gh